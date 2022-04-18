Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards hit up Coachella in daisy dukes and cowboy boots

Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp hit up Coachella. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was seen at Coachella over the weekend with bestie, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave.

The music festival in Indio, California, outside of Palm Springs, is a hot spot for celebrities and reality stars. Back in January 2021, it was announced that the popular music festival would be returning in Spring 2022 after two years of rescheduling due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the who’s who of LA flocked to the desert this past weekend.

Bravo stars were out and about, and we got a look at Kyle and her posse on Instagram.

Kyle said it was her ‘last Coachella’

The Beverly Hills OG looked as if she was having a great time as she met up with Teddi, who were both accompanied by their husbands, Mauricio and Edwin.

Kyle stood out with her bright floral-print jacket, which she wore over a simple white top and paired with light blue cut-off jeans. She rocked a cool pair of jade green cowboy boots, which perfectly matched her green leather hip bag, and she wore her voluminous brunette locks down over her shoulders, framing her large hoop earrings.

Teddi looked chic in a black wide-brimmed hat, and she stunned with her brown-and-white cow-print bustier-style top. She also wore brilliant white cut-off shorts that highlighted her toned legs, along with black boots and a black strap to sling her phone over her shoulder.

Kyle posted a photo of she and her crew, with the caption, “Every year I say it’s my last Coachella.”

In 2019, Kyle was shamed on social media for being too old to attend Coachella. She posted a photo of herself, Teddi, and Lisa Rinna with the caption #chaperones, and Teddi reposted using Grandma emojis. She didn’t let the haters keep her away this year!

Celebs look forward to the desert music festival every year

This year’s Coachella line-up featured a massive change as earlier this month it was announced that The Weeknd alongside Swedish House Mafia would be replacing Sunday night’s headliner Kanye West.

Organizers were scrambling to salvage the long-awaited festival after Kanye announced earlier this month that he’d no longer be performing. He was said to have made the decision himself to bow out from the two weekend event. Travis Scott was said to be appearing with Kanye, so he would also no longer perform.

Intragram was packed full of celebs posting from Coachella, including many of the Vanderpump Rules crew. Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Dayna Kathan, and Katie Maloney all posted from the festival grounds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns on May 11 on Bravo.