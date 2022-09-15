Tayshia Adams wears romantic dress for a ‘date night with Dior’

Bachelor Nation star Tayshia Adams appeared on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams wowed followers in her recent designer dress.

The Bachelor Nation beauty was mermaid-esque while donning long dark hair and a romantic dress at a red carpet event.

Tayshia has been consistent throughout the summer in serving looks.

It seems fall will be no different regarding memorable fashion moments from the former lead and cohost of The Bachelorette.

Currently, Tayshia has been showing off her style during New York Fashion Week.

Previously, Tayshia was wowing on red carpets like the Video Music Awards this past summer.

Tayshia Adams is elegant for designer ‘date night’

Tayshia, who is no stranger to walking red carpets, walked the carpet at the Harper Bazaar annual Icons party in Manhattan, New York.

For her appearance at the event, Tayshia stunned in a light-colored spaghetti strap dress with pink flowers.

Tayshia completed the look with a strappy pair of black high heels, and her hair looked extra long as it cascaded down her shoulder in loose waves.

Tayshia shared two images of herself at the event, looking effortlessly classy.

The Bachelor Nation star also shared a neon sign lit up in purple that paid homage to New York. The sign read, “The City That Never Sleeps.”

Tayshia captioned the post, “date night with Dior,” and added a black heart emoji.

Tayshia’s followers react to her romantic New York ensemble

Tayshia’s fans often gush over her stylish outfits, and her floral dress was no exception.

A commenter felt every part of Tayshia’s look was on point, writing, “Nails HAIR hips heels,” with several emojis.

Many fans felt Tayshia resembled a mermaid with her long hair and a commenter exclaimed, “this mermaid isn’t just living out of water… she is THRIVING!”

One supporter professed, “I’m obsessed.”

Other comments included, “Ouuu it’s GIVING. Hot DAMN!!.” “Un FREAKING REAL,” “Gorgeous,” and “TAYSHIA,” with a heart-eyed and fire emoji.

It remains to be seen what other stylish looks Tayshia will step out in as she’s already turned heads in several fits while enjoying New York Fashion Week, including a glittery jumpsuit and a revealing netted dress as she embraced her sparkling ‘disco era.’

Fans certainly look forward to Tayshia’s upcoming fashion statements and successful ventures as she continues to thrive away from The Bachelor franchise.

