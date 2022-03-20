Tayshia Adams stunned in all white as she returned to New York

Tayshia Adams is back in New York City. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams has been thrilling her fans with traveling content, but the former Bachelorette is now back to turning heads in New York City.

Tayshia showed off her love of and knack for fashion in a stunning all-white ensemble she posted to her Instagram.

What did Tayshia Adams wear in her Instagram photos while back in New York City?

Tayshia posted four photos of herself, sitting comfortably on a gray couch and sipping on a glass of white wine.

She turned her head to show off her hair, parted down the middle and with a beachy-wave to it.

As Tayshia wore white, high-waisted bootcut pants, a white cropped top, and a sheer, silky white jacket over her top, paired with pink high heels, she smiled and laughed with the camera.

She captioned her collage of pictures and her post by saying about herself, “She’s back in New York and feelin goood!”

What did Bachelor Nation alums and fans have to say about Tayshia’s look?

Both Bachelor Nation alums and fans agreed with Tayshia as they commented their love and support for not only her look but also for the star in general.

Becca Tilley, who was recently on a Bachelor Nation podcast, talking about her private relationship and how much the Bachelor franchise has helped her in life, commented first. She stated, “Hair, suit, you! (with four heart-faced emojis).”

Then Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who has been dating Dean Unglert since leaving Bachelor in Paradise with him, replied to Tayshia’s photos with three fire flame emojis.

Other fans of Tayshia’s wrote their thoughts and feelings about Tayshia’s look. One woman posted twice, as she said, “A ladyyyyy in white (with three fire flame emojis)” and, “Hair is next level good.”

Another fan posted, “babe (with three heart-faced emojis),” and yet another just put down a fire flame emoji and a heart-faced emoji back-to-back.

What has Tayshia been up to lately?

Tayshia has been seen splitting time between Los Angeles and New York City lately. She also co-hosted the past two seasons of The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe, as they helped both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young on their journey for love.

However, Tayshia and Kaitlyn were not asked to co-host the next season of The Bachelorette, where both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will be the co-Bachelorettes for the show’s entirety for the first time ever.

When Jesse Palmer was announced as taking over the hosting for The Bachelorette next season, after hosting this past season of The Bachelor, Tayshia and Kaitlyn only made subtle changes on their social media. Neither woman made a huge fuss over the fact that they wouldn’t be returning.

After her rocky and rough split with Zac Clark, Tayshia has been seen in New York City while appearing to thrive dressed in all yellow, as well as in a burgundy minidress during NYC Fashion Week.

Tayshia Adams stole the hearts of Bachelor Nation as she debuted on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and was one of the final two women.

Through her playful personality and bright smile and laugh, fans fell even more in love with her while she dated John Paul Jones on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.