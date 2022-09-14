Tayshia Adams sparkles in ‘disco’ jumpsuit

Tayshia Adams has been on several shows within The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams continues to solidify herself as a fashion-forward star.

The Bachelor Nation alum has been attending New York Fashion Week and wowing in her ensembles.

Tayshia has come a long way since her stints on The Bachelor Season 23, Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, and The Bachelorette Season 16.

After co-hosting The Bachelorette Season 17 & 18 with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia’s gone on to have several more opportunities, including hosting the MTV Unscripted awards and attending the VMAs.

After becoming a public figure, Tayshia has gained 1.7 million followers on Instagram and often engages them with her beautiful snapshots.

Her recent NYFW snapshots saw her highlighting her curves in a sparkling jumpsuit.

Tayshia Adams wows in formfitting jumpsuit

Tayshia Adams took to her Instagram Stories to share photos in her dazzling body suit.

In one photo, Tayshia showed her curves in a side profile while wearing the dark long-sleeve sparkling attire, which she completed with a belt, a black clutch, small hoop earrings, and a strappy pair of black high heels.

Tayshia slicked her dark tresses back into a long dramatic ponytail as well.

She wrote over the photo, “off to @aliceandolivia,” with a black heart emoji.

Tayshia also shared a video in the outfit as she posed in front of fashion-forward models.

Noting her disco ensemble, Tayshia declared, “in my disco era,” with a disco emoji.

Tayshia Adams sizzles in skin-baring outfit

While in New York, Tayshia again shined in a sparkling and revealing number.

Further solidifying she’s in her disco era, Tayshia shared photos posing beside several glaring disco balls.

Tayshia highlighted her fit figure and curves in a plunging black bra and underwear with a long-sleeve netted and sequined cover-up.

To complete the look, Tayshia wore a black necklace with a chunky silver heart and had her hair in a slicked-back ponytail.

Tayshia captioned the post. “She stepped out,” with a disco emoji and the hashtag #revolvegallery.

Tayshia received lots of praise from friends and followers, who were in awe of her stunning look.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and The Bachelor Season 23 with Tayshia, commented, “A QUEEN.”

Demi Burnett’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 ex Kristian Haggerty left three heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

A commenter suggested Tayshia’s look embodied the vibe of Beyonce’s album Renaissance, writing, “Looking like you stepped right out of #ClubRenaissance !”

Tayshia replied with reference to Beyond’s song Heated, writing, “haha yesss! Can someone say HEATED?”

