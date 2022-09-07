Tayshia Adams sparkles in blue at Madison Square Garden

Tayshia Adams has appeared on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams was feeling “golden” in blue sparkles.

The jet-setting Bachelor Nation star was back in New York for a Harry Styles concert at Madison Square Garden.

Tayshia highlighted her legs in the eye-catching ensemble.

The look included a skirt, boots, and jackets as she took a break from the many gowns and dresses she’s been wearing at award shows this year.

Tayshia’s most recent award show appearance was at the 2022 VMAs.

She hosted MTV’s Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted a few months prior.

Tayshia Adams shows off sparkling concert attire

Tayshia Adams took to Instagram to share her series of photos.

In the opening shot, Tayshia gave her signature 100-watt smile while outdoors.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Tayshia wore a sparkling blue jacket with her torso peeking through. On the bottom, Tayshia wore a mini skirt and white knee-high boots.

Tayshia jutted out a hip and a leg in the second photo while holding her chic purse.

The third slide featured a video of Harry Styles’ concert performance.

In the fourth slide, Tayshia posed inside Madison Square Garden. She closed her eyes and smiled while throwing her hand up.

The final photo in the slideshow saw Tayshia looking down with a smile as light shined on her.

Tayshia captioned the post, “G O L D E N 🦋.”

Tayshia received positive reactions to her post, including from her The Bachelor Season 23 costar Heather Martin who commented with three heart-eyed emojis.

Other comments included, “THE JACKET!!,” and “You are definitely golden,”

One follower asked, “Do you get it now?!!!”

Tayshia replied, “hahah yesss I gettttt itttt! We love HARRYYYY.”

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams turns 32

Tayshia recently celebrated her birthday with a gorgeous photoshoot in Brooklyn, New York.

Ringing in her 32nd birthday, Tayshia posed for a series of ethereal photos.

In the opening photo, Tayshia sat on white blocks while wearing a billowing soft white top and a flowing white skirt that lifted to show off her toned and sun-kissed legs.

Tayshia looked at the camera in her subtle bronze makeup, and her dark tresses were placed in an elegant ponytail with soft waves.

In the second photo, Tayshia rested against the white blocks as the sun shined on her. She gave a confident look to the camera while wrapping an arm around her bare torso.

The final photo saw Tayshia lifting her arm to her head and neck as she contorted her body for an eye-catching pose.

Tayshia captioned the post, “This is 32.”

The Bachelorette airs Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.