Tayshia Adams shows off toned abs in a tiny crop top for a night out

Tayshia Adams rocked a colorful crop top for a night out in NYC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/J. LINGO/AdMedia

Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams surely hasn’t stopped her style game since the end of her season.

Tayshia previously won over the hearts of Bachelor Nation while appearing on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, as well as taking over the lead of The Bachelorette after Clare Crawley left her season early.

Although she may not have found lasting love in the franchise, she has recently seemed better than ever while sharing her latest happenings with followers on social media.

Most recently, Tayshia shared a series of snaps while having a night out in Brooklyn, New York. The first photo showed the reality star smiling in the back of a car with a beautiful sunset filling up the window behind her.

Her second photo, which consisted of a bathroom mirror selfie, allowed fans to see more details of her colorful outfit.

Tayshia rocked a tiny, knit crop top made of multicolored stripes and featuring the word “ganni” written in script on the front. She paired the top with a pair of low-rise, green cargo pants, which allowed her toned abs to take centerstage… (or, in this case, center-stall).

Tayshia Adams attends a concert in NYC wearing a trendy outfit

The former lead opted to finish styling her outfit with a pair of white, pointed-toe heels and a gold slouchy handbag.

She finished off her carousel post with a photo of her watching a Jack Harlow concert from behind and a mid-crosswalk action shot of her smiling and holding her hand up to the camera.

“Rendezvous 🖤,” she wrote to accompany the post.

Fans ‘ship’ relationship between Tayshia Adams and Jack Harlow

Since many fans have closely followed Tayshia’s love stories throughout her time in the Bachelor franchise, it’s no surprise the curiosity has continued since her split from Zac Clark after The Bachelorette.

Followers took to her comments section with their thoughts on a potential relationship between her and rapper Jack Harlow, especially after she mentioned him in a previous caption while posing in front of him at the VMAs.

“Jack Harlow 👀👀 I ship it,” one user commented on her recent post.

Others chimed in with assumptions about the two, including comments such as “she’s def dating jack harlow good for her” and “Get ur man!!!!”

“Shipping you and jack harlow hard,” another follower wrote regarding a potential relationship between the stars.

As of now, Tayshia has not publicly announced that she is currently in any romantic relationship.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.