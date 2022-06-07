Tayshia Adams shares gorgeous selfie for Pride weekend 

Tayshia Adams flaunts her beauty in California. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams had a busy weekend as she hosted the MTV Movie & TV: Unscripted Awards.

The Bachelorette Season 17 beauty also commemorated Pride weekend in West Hollywood with a set of pretty selfies.

Tayshia Adamas continues to wow her fans with her stunning looks.

Tayshia Adams dazzles in Los Angeles selfies

Tayshia Adams took to Instagram to flaunt her pearly whites and dolled-up makeup.

In the first photo, Tayshia smiled with her long dark hair loosely waved and cascading down her shoulders. For makeup, Tayshia wore a subtle pink eyeshadow, a glossy lip, and a full brow, adding blush and bronzer to complete the look.

The second photo saw Tayshia angling her face and placing a hand in her voluminous hair for another view of her pretty makeup look.

Tayshia captioned the post, “I always said I’d never move to LA but if I had to…West Hollywood you have my heart. Happy pride weekend Weho!”

Tayshia’s fans flocked to the comment section to react to her gorgeous snapshots.

A fan wrote, “Beautiful smile.”

Another follower commented, “You’re so gorgeous!”

One commenter wrote, “Yassss. LA looks gorgeous on you.”

Other comments included, “Love you beautiful girl,” “Always beautiful,” and “Pretty babe.”

Tayshia Adams rocks several outfits at MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

Tayshia has moved on to bigger and better since parting ways with The Bachelor franchise, and she recently hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

The reality star was in Santa Monica, California, for the event and graced the red carpet in a form-fitting black dress that featured some classic art on the bodice.

Tayshia looked fierce with her glowing makeup and long dark hair in pretty summer curls.

As the host of the big night, Tayshia wore multiple different outfits throughout the show.

Tayshia shared a video of each of the looks, as she wore several stunning pieces.

The looks included a sparkling turquoise jumper, a skintight black long-sleeve and pants, a pale yellow long-sleeve dress, a short metallic dress with puffy sleeves, a neon pink dress with gloved sleeves, and a bright neon green two-piece with a fluffy top and sparkling bottom.

Tayshia’s looks were a hit as the reality television star continues to make waves and leave her fans in awe.

After an eventful Cali weekend, time will tell what comes next for Tayshia.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.