Tayshia Adams reacts to Colton Underwood’s ‘extremely rude’ lies about their fantasy suite date

Colton Underwood’s honesty continues to be called into question by Bachelor Nation stars.

After former Bachelors Ben Higgins and Nick Viall both accused Colton of being a liar for claiming no one really reached out to him after he came out, Tayshia Adams is speaking out to address even more of Colton’s alleged lies.

Tayshia Adams addresses the Colton Underwood ‘sweatpants’ controversy

During the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Becca Kufrin and Tayshia Adam’s addressed Colton’s statements about his fantasy suite date with Tayshia back when he was the Bachelor.

Becca Kufrin prefaced the conversation by saying, “I don’t know if this was in his book, which I haven’t read, or on his show, which I haven’t seen, but obviously everyone in Bachelor Nation talks. [Colton] had said, you know, he went in that night with you, kept his sweatpants, sweatshirt on. You guys talked and that was really it and I think he said he, like, felt bad or something.”

On various occasions, Colton has claimed that he slept in sweats during his fantasy suite date with Tayshia in order to not give Tayshia the wrong impression that they might be sexually intimate that night.

Not only was Tayshia offended by Colton’s insinuation, she also declared that Colton’s recollection of the night is untrue.

Tayshia called Colton’s comment “extremely rude” and explained her frustration.

Tayshia shared, “He ‘felt very bad for me.’…Don’t make me seem like this, like, pity case, like, he felt so bad for me.”

Tayshia Adams suggested Colton should be more focused on feeling bad for the women he led on during his season rather than essentially feeling bad that he “withheld sex” from her.

Tayshia declared, “Anyway, I’m not the only person you should be feeling bad for – there were other women that were trying to fall in love with you and they were really putting their hearts out on the line. So, if you feel bad for me in that regard? Then, sure. But no, Colton Underwood did actually not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night.”

Tayshia sets the record straight about her overnight with Colton Underwood

Tayshia went on to reveal what she remembers actually happening during their fantasy suite date.

Tayshia revealed, “He actually slept in boxers that night because it was so hot in Portugal, the door was wide open and it was raining outside and we were trying to get air ventilation, it was so hot and sticky. So there’s actually no way he would have been in sweats and a sweatshirt.”

Tayshia also admitted she’s hurt and saddened by Colton’s lies because she thought they were on good terms.

Tayshia shared, “And honestly, it makes me so sad. It’s just like, at the end of the day, we did have really good conversations and we ended on a good page. I don’t think there’s any ill will or nothing that happened for us to not even be friends.”

Continuing on, Tayshia emphasized that Colton is lying as she stated, “So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed, you had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on because you felt so bad and didn’t want me to think anything was going to happen, it’s just, I don’t know what you’re trying to cover and I don’t know why you’re dragging me down for something that’s not even true. It’s absolutely not true. I have no reason to lie. Why the hell would I lie?”

Similar to Ben and Nick’s accusation of Colton, Becca responded by suggesting that Colton may be fabricating the truth for attention and to protect his image.

What do you think of Bachelor Nation stars calling out Colton Underwood for his alleged lies?

