Tayshia Adams kicks off New York Fashion Week in a burgundy minidress and she’s all legs￼

It’s time for New York Fashion Week and Tayshia Adams is here for it. Friday, February 11 was the first day for the 2022 New York Fashion Week, and it continues on until Wednesday, February 16.

This is a bi-annual event complete with runway models and shows to highlight the current and upcoming fashion collections and statements for the next season.

Many fashion designers and fashion lovers can be seen in New York City this week, showing off their new pieces and trying to get their fashion noticed.

What did Tayshia Adams wear for New York Fashion Week?

Tayshia posted on her own Instagram page as she walked down the streets of Manhattan ready for Fashion Week.

She posed for one picture and then had an action shot of her as she strutted down the sidewalk of the Big Apple in a short, minidress. The burgundy color of the dress complimented her skin tone and figure, and the black embellishments down the front of the dress matched her hair and black strappy heels.

Tayshia was all legs in her dress. She captioned the post, “A little spring in my step [black heart emoji] #nyfw.”

What did Bachelor Nation and fans have to say about Tayshia’s digs?

The first two to comment on her post were none other than Bachelor Nation favorites, Hannah Ann Sluss and Amanda Stanton.

Hannah commented, “Stunning” [star-eyes emoji],” and Amanda wrote, “Oh my [heart-eyes and fire emoji]”

Other Tayshia fans took to her post as well to let her know how much they love her and the outfit she was wearing for New York Fashion Week. One viewer posted, “Beauty!!! [red heart and fire emoji]”

What has been going on in Tayshia’s life lately?

Tayshia has been seen out and about in New York quite a bit lately, making her mark and showing off her fashion sense. Bachelor Nation fans are obsessed with Tayshia’s outfits and fashion and seem to love the past co-host of the Click Bait podcast.

Tayshia seems to be doing well these days, after her tough split from Zac Clark, whom she got engaged to on her season of The Bachelorette. Tayshia seemed truly crushed after the breakup, and it was difficult for her to even talk about what had happened between her and Zac. The couple split just a couple of months ago and Tayshia has been seen out and about in the Big Apple recently and looking more stunning than ever. A few weeks ago, she was seen in an all-yellow outfit. Between the hot yellow number and this newest burgundy look, Tayshia’s fashion is on fire.

