Tayshia Adams had quite a Manhattan moment and was not afraid to show it.

Tayshia, who formerly took over the role of the Bachelorette during Season 16, has been taking her style game to the next level since appearing on the hit reality show.

The 32-year-old recently shared a photoset of her latest trendy look, which she tried out on the fashion-inspired streets of New York City.

The former Bachelorette was captured while standing in front of a colorful magazine store and as she strutted along a crosswalk.

For her eclectic outfit, Tayshia rocked a sheer collared shirt at the base, which featured a few pops of color that allowed her black bralette to be seen underneath.

She was a vision in maroon patent leather, opting to wear a long trench coat overtop that matched with a high-slit miniskirt of the same material.

Tayshia Adams ups her style game for a night in Manhattan

To tie it all together, Tayshia went with a pair of sheer black tights, some Jimmy Choo heeled loafers, a matching maroon handbag, and a chunky statement necklace.

“Wind Blown 🌬️,” she added as her caption of the carousel.

Switching from the reality TV spotlight to other career opportunities has surely been a success for Tayshia, especially as she has recently delved into her natural hosting roots.

After being the Bachelorette, Tayshia returned to co-host a season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette with fellow lead Kaitlyn Bristowe after Chris Harrison, the franchise’s longtime host, stepped down from the position.

While Jesse Palmer officially took over the role in 2021, Tayshia has kept up with other hosting gigs, which most recently included the E! Oscars After Party.

After last week’s annual Academy Awards, Tayshia shared photos from the party, where she was dressed in a strapless pink gown.

In her caption, she thanked E! Entertainment for letting her co-host the prestigious event, writing, “It was truly an honor and privilege to be a part of such an iconic production!!!”

In terms of other career opportunities for the reality star, her fame has also allowed her to strike up some brand deals with brands that help her show an entirely different side to her style.

Tayshia Adams shows off her athletic side with Fabletics

While Tayshia may have many exciting opportunities that call for dressy attire, she also knows how to make a statement in athletic wear, thanks to Fabletics.

As an avid runner and fitness guru, there’s no doubting the fact that Tayshia takes her workout style seriously, specifically when it comes to having pieces that make her look and feel good.

In her recent partnership with Fabletics, the activewear clothing company, Tayshia showed off a few of her favorite outfits, including one-pieces and matching sets.

Whether rocking an all-black ensemble or a bright and bold look, Tayshia looked confident as ever as she modeled the brand’s latest clothing drop.

“Mood every time my new @fabletics sets arrive!! Which one is your fave? 💖🤍🧡,” Tayshia asked her followers in the promotional video.

Whether she’s hitting the streets of New York to run a marathon or to model a runway-worthy outfit, Tayshia has proven that she will always put her best fashion foot forward.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.