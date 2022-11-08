Tayshia Adams stuns on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Tayshia Adams looked incredible in an all-black look.

The former bachelorette wore the outfit after she arrived in Vegas for a vacation and to promote the launch of PATRÓN EL ALTO.

She wore a semi-sheer black top with ribbon-cuffed sleeves.

She paired it with black short shorts that showed off her toned legs.

The reality star also wore black platform heels and dangling silver earrings and pulled her hair back into a ponytail.

From wearing tight-fitting dresses to rocking disco jumpsuits, Tayshia has proven that she has impeccable style.

Tayshia Adams turns heads in Vegas with short shorts and heels. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams’ launch event

Aside from her reality star career, Tayshia is now embarking on business partnerships. She recently held a launch party for her newest brand collaboration, TAYSHIAxCONAIR, a collection focused on affordable hair products. And she attended in style.

Tayshia wore a hot pink blazer and matching short shorts with a plunging black top underneath.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The former Bachelorette complemented the look with black platform heels and small earrings.

She posed with a few of her famous friends, including fellow Bachelor franchise alum Tyler J Cameron and Very Cavallari star Shannon Ford.

Her collaboration is now available in stores at Walmart and online. It officially launched on September 17.

Tayshia Adams’ go-to skincare product

As someone constantly in the spotlight, Tayshia prioritizes her skincare routine to keep her signature glowy skin.

The reality star recently revealed her favorite skincare product that she uses to maintain her clear skin.

In an interview with Maire Claire, she said, “The game changer for me is No.7’s moisturizer that is also a sunscreen. A lot of people use it as a primer. I swear to you, it literally coats your face in this gorgeous, soft, luxurious lotion. It almost makes your face look airbrushed. It primes and holds onto your makeup so beautifully.”

She also shared the exact products she uses for her concealer and foundation. “I’m a simple girl when it comes to makeup. During the week, I’ll just put on a concealer. I use my NARS concealer, my Luminous Silk Foundation from Georgio Armani—tried and true.”

All of the products she named are fairly inexpensive and accessible.

Tayshia regularly posts pictures of her glam makeup to her nearly 2 million Instagram followers.

Tayshia remains successful after co-hosting both Season 17 and Season 18 of The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe.