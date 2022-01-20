Tayshia Adams is leaving Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Tia Booth set to take her spot

Tayshia Adams as The Bachelorette on Season 16. Pic Credit: ABC.

Tayshia Adams is leaving the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast after hosting since the October 2020 debut with Hannah Ann, who has since left the podcast as well. Fan-favorite Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker are now hosting with Tia Booth.

What is the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast?

Click Bait breaks down all the top, buzzing stories in Bachelor Nation. This includes anniversaries, Instagram-official relationships, navigating relationship questions with family, and basically anything and everything to do with The Bachelor franchise.

Fans can keep up with the latest gossip, stories, and inside scoops right from The Bachelor alums themselves with Click Bait.

“Before we get into the Bachelor Nation breakdown, we have some news,” Joe Amabile started off on the Click Bait podcast this morning.

“We’ve seen your messages [and] DMs, and we do have a host update for you guys. We send Tayshia our best and our love and we’d like to officially welcome Tia as our new cohost of Click Bait.”

Although fans might be sad to see Tayshia go, the new co-hosts are charming, funny, and charismatic enough to ensure that nothing will change with Tayshia leaving.

“I thought at some point it might just be me and Joe, so I’m glad that I have another person to combat this energy that he gives me sometimes,” Natasha Parker chimed in on the podcast.

Introducing country sweetheart Tia Booth does create a nice dynamic between Joe and Natasha while adding some charming country twang into the mix.

Tayshia Adams’ Bachelor experience

Tayshia Adams made her first appearance on Colton’s season of the Bachelor, although that fell through, as Colton has since come out as gay. Next, she strutted her stuff down to Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise but struck out there as well.

She hit it off with John Paul Jones, a hunky, much younger surfer boy type, but ultimately could not see it moving into anything serious. Tayshia’s outspoken and confident nature cast her the role of taking over Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette after she quickly got engaged to Dale Moss, which didn’t last.

Tayshia came back again to host Season 17 of the Bachelor with co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe and started off as a co-host on the Bachelor Nation podcast, Click Bait.

This past year has been turbulent for Tayshia, as she split with her beloved fiance Zac Clark. It checks out that she is be stepping back from her role as a Bachelor Nation co-host. She will be missed.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.