Tayshia Adams is gorgeous in green gown for VMAs

Tayshia Adams wowed on the black carpet at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

Several stars showed up for the weekend music celebration, and Tayshia’s gorgeous gown stood out as one of the night’s best looks.

The Bachelor Nation star graced the carpet in an emerald gown.

Tayshia shared photos from her award show outing, both before and after.

Her skin glowed in the flattering green shade.

Fans were in awe of Tayshia’s look and showered her with compliments.

Tayshia Adams was all smiles as she posed for cameras in her emerald gown at the VMAs.

She looked toned and glowy while rocking the strapless gown with a ruched bodice and high slit.

Tayshia wore her hair in an updo with two strands of her dark tresses hanging down to frame her face.

Tayshia kept her look fresh and natural with a soft glam for makeup.

Tayshia paired her eye-catching gown with strap high heels and silver jewelry, including rings, bracelets, and a necklace.

Tayshia reshared a tweet in her dress as she lifted the flowy fabric for a dramatic sense of movement. Tayshia’s vibrant red manicure was visible in the photo, along with her trim arms and legs.

The initial post declared Rayshia a queen, and Tayshia retweeted, writing, “VMAs let’s do this baby!!”

VMAs let’s do this baby!! https://t.co/ql52vTKx0I — Tayshia Adams (@tayshia) August 28, 2022

Tayshia also shared behind-the-scenes photos of herself sitting in the dress while immersed in her phone.

She looked glamorous as she crossed her legs with her emerald gown reflecting off her metallic high heels.

Tayshia captioned the post, “A moment for the dress…and the shoes…and the glam…,” with a sparkling emoji.

Tayshia Adams receives seal of approval from fans

Tayshia’s gown was a hit with friends and fans who commented on her Instagram post and declared that she knocked the look out of the park and that emerald was her color.

A commenter wrote, “you did that,” with heart-eyed emojis.

Another exclaimed, “she is beauty, she is grace!”

One comment read, “Like a green emerald goddess.”

Other comments included, “That smile !,” “goddess,” and “Your color.”

Tayshia has had several television appearances and has been building a reputation as an award show pro, especially after hosting for MTV earlier this year and rocking several stellar outfits during her award show duties.

