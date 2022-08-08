Tayshia Adams hops on cargo trend for night out 

Tayshia Adams continues to wow with her sense of style. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams stunning in the latest fashion trend.

After appearing on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelorette as a lead and host, Tayshia has built a large fanbase and a fashion-forward reputation.

Tayshia often shares her most stylish ensembles and sizzling bikinis with friends and followers on social media.

Recently, Tayshia enjoyed a night out while elevating cargo pants.

Cargo pants have made a comeback as a staple to trendy streetwear, with several celebrities recently rocking the look.

Tayshia gave her take on the trend while snapping a pic for her followers.

Tayshia Adams smiles in luxe cargo pants

Tayshia Adams took to her Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie in her night-out ensemble.

The Bachelor Nation beauty placed one hand on her hip while the other held up her phone as she smiled with her straight dark hair hanging down.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Tayshia wore a black strapless top with flattering, chic green cargo pants. She completed the look with a pair of pointy white high heels.

Tayshia wrote at the corner of the photo, “Last night was cutee,” with a white heart emoji.

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams enjoys summer in France

Tayshia has been living it up this summer with her travels, including a trip to Paris, France.

With her 1.7 million Instagram followers, Tayshia has brought her fan base along for the ride as she shares her summer outings and sense of style on social media.

From sultry swimwear, sporty streetwear, and colorful outfits for day and night outings, Tayshia has been wowing fans.

Tayshia walked through Paris and went bold while wearing purple from head to toe in purple pants and a top with dramatic shoulder pads.

Tayshia captioned the post, “Paris you give me a skip in my step!”

Rocking swimwear, Tayshia also turned up the heat with a video of herself in a green bikini while taking a dip in the pool.

Tayshia’s toned and taut figure was visible as she emerged from the pool with greenery and a clear blue sky behind her.

Tayshia captioned the post, “Heat waves in France > this heatwave in NYC.”

It remains to be seen where Tayshia’s travels take her next, but fans are sure to love her upcoming fashion statements as the Bachelor Nation star always knocks it out of the park.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.