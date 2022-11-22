News Tayshia Adams has glowing skin on ‘death bed’ before Friendsgiving

Bachelor Nation’s Tayshia Adams is beautiful in her fall looks. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram Tayshia Adams doesn’t just have flawless fashion; she also has impeccable hosting abilities. The Bachelor Nation star hosted a lovely Friendsgiving that appeared to go off without a hitch.

However, while the event looked seamless, it appears all the planning leading up to the gathering took a bit of a toll on Tayshia.

Tayshia admitted feeling like she was on her deathbed as she bustled around the city to bring the Friendsgiving together.

While Tayshia may have felt a bit drained, she certainly didn’t look it as the stunner still donned crystal-clear skin with a fresh-faced fall look.

As always, Tayshia cleaned up excellently for her Friendsgiving event, showing off her curves in a flattering knit dress.

Tayshia Adams snaps ‘death bed’ selfie before first Friendsgiving

Tayshia Adams took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie while out and about in the city.

The photo embodied fall as Tayshia smiled in glasses and minimal makeup while wearing blue with a large brown jacket over her. A nearly leafless tree, brick buildings, and a blue sky were visible in the background.

Tayshia wrote over the post, “Currently on my death bed BUT this is a pic of me running around the city yesterday gathering last minute things for my 1st Friendsgiving!” with a white heart emoji.

You’d never guess Tayshia felt she was on her “death bed,” as she looked well-rested, relaxed, and stylish in photos from her first Friendsgiving.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, Tayshia held a festive yellow drink with a smile while wearing a long knit sweater dress with stripes of sunset hues such as purple, pink, and orange.

In another post, Tayshia was declared the “hostess with the mostest,” as she posed behind an expertly composed dinner table with simple yet elegant fall decor.

Tayshia Adams models fashionable Fabletics fits

Tayshia has become a pretty successful businesswoman since appearing in The Bachelor franchise.

The star has several brand deals and ventures, and her latest post saw her promoting the sportswear brand Fabletics, of which she is an ambassador.

Tayshia, who is great at staying fit with exercise routines and classes, was playful as she danced around in several Fabletics outfits while showing off her toned abs and curves.

The looks included a brown hoodie with pink lining and matching pants, a formfitting brown sports bra with matching skintight leggings and pink details, a grey sweat set, and pastel sets.

Tayshia captioned the post, “@fabletics made you look 😉 obsessed with my waffle sets – are you more of a pastel pink or caramel brown?! #fableticsambassador.”

