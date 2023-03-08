Tayshia Adams knows that if there’s one thing to do in Jalisco, Mexico, it’s harvest some agave for tequila — and look absolutely stylish while doing so.

Tayshia, a loyal member of the Bachelor franchise since the 23rd season of The Bachelor, went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and later take over for Clare Crawley as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 16.

While Tayshia has still remained in Bachelor Nation, especially fulfilling a short stint as one of the show’s hosts following Chris Harrison’s resignation, she has also been focusing on bumping up her social media content.

Most recently, Tayshia shared a set of photos while spending a bit of time in Mexico.

The former leading lady posed in an agave field to show off her trendy look, which included a see-through white tank, a pair of cargo pants, and a beige-colored fedora.

While the sun was undoubtfully shining in the background of the photos, Tayshia also added an off-the-shoulder white button-up to her look — just in case it got a little chilly.

She didn’t just show off her trendy outfit with a still shot, though. Tayshia turned one of the field lanes into her runway as she was captured strutting along the agave-lined path as if modeling in New York Fashion Week.

“Handcrafted in Mexico 🇲🇽,” Tayshia wrote in her caption, also showing one of the workers chopping away at one of the agave plants.

Does Tayshia possibly have a tequila brand in the works? Based on her recent partnership with Patron, it’s obvious the former reality star has a thing for the popular liquor.

Tayshia Adams partners with Patron for Valentine’s Day

Tequila is clearly one of Tayshia’s favorite alcoholic spirits, as she recently showed her love for the well-known tequila brand Patron in a Valentine’s Day-themed post.

Tayshia showed her fans how to make one of her favorite tequila-based cocktails, which included lime juice, agave, jalapenos, raspberries, edible glitter, and of course, Patron.

As she stunned in an all-pink ensemble, Tayshia combined the ingredients into a gold shaker tin and poured the drinks into sugar-rimmed coupes, later clinking glasses with her girls over a beautifully decorated table.

Going into “Host mode,” Tayshia wrote, “Don’t need to twist my arm to throw a lil galentines party for my girls! And to top it off I created the perfect cocktail with @patron just for the occasion! #patronpartner

Could Tayshia’s love of Patron be fueling her to dabble in the world of alcoholic beverages even more?

While Tayshia typically tends to share fashion-related content and endorsements on her Instagram page these days, it wouldn’t be unheard of to see the former Bachelorette branch off and possibly create her own tequila brand.

Other members of Bachelor Nation have similarly done so, including former Bachelorette and Tayshia’s co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe, who created her own wine company shortly after leading her season.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.