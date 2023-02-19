Tayshia Adams, former The Bachelorette lead and one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite stars, has taken her time on the show and turned it into a thriving career as an influencer.

The stunner has racked up a whopping 1.6 million followers since appearing on the show, having gotten her start on Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood and later replacing Clare Crawley on Season 16 of The Bachelorette.

She recently took part in a mini-fashion show in what appeared to be her hotel room as she danced around to California Gurls by Katy Perry. Her skills were on point as she shimmied her hips around and appeared to be thoroughly enjoying herself.

Tayshia strutted toward the camera with a confident stare and did some funny dance moves, looking absolutely adorable.

She captioned the clips, “Mood every time my new @fabletics sets arrive!! Which one is your fave? 💖🤍🧡.”

Tayshia’s Fabletics outfits were bright and fun, flattering her figure with several crop tops that showed off her sensational abs.

Tayshia Adams showed off several Fabletics outfits for a fun video clip

Her first outfit was shiny purple pants with a matching crop top that included a light blue stripe at the top. She later went for an all-black jumpsuit-style ensemble with a backless feature proving she also does her lat pulldowns while hitting the gym.

Her silver ensemble included a crop top with just one strap and a brighter outfit with quirky orange leggings and a light blue top that looked exceptional against her skin tone.

Her last outfit was a simple pair of black leggings with a matching sports bra that featured a white stripe down the side.

Several of the pieces worn by Tayshia are featured in the new February drop on the Fabletics website, including the Motion365+ High-Waisted 7/8 Legging, which cost $74.95, and the On-The-Go Midi Medium Impact Sports Bra, also $74.95.

The brand offers a VIP monthly membership in which buyers get 20-50% off full-priced items at all times. They are currently offering a member-exclusive sale of 80% off everything on the website.

She has worked with several brands over the last few years, including Hyundai, Secret deodorant, and Conair, while acting as an ambassador for Maybelline and Fabletics.

Tayshia frequently shares outfit try-on hauls with her legion of loyal fans, with activewear brand Fabletics topping the list of most frequent on her social media page.

Tayshia recently enjoyed a night on the town with Armani Beauty

The former Bachelorette recently stepped out for a night on the town wearing Armani Beauty and looked incredibly chic in an all-black look.

She stunned in a black minidress and black oversized blazer, but of course, it was her Armani makeup that really drew attention.

She posed in an elevator and against a white wall with her sparkling silver eyeshadow, looking glamorous for a night out in Manhattan.

Tayshia captioned the edgy photos, “An evening with @armanibeauty ✨.”

Keep an eye on her Instagram feed as she endorses several products and may deliver some discount codes in the near future.