Tayshia Adams gets ready for the Oscars in a stunning high slit black dress

Tayshia Adams looks amazing as she gets ready for the red carpet. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams won the hearts of Bachelor Nation on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor when Colton broke her heart and sent her home in order to go after Cassie Randolph.

While Tayshia has left The Bachelor franchise to focus on her clothing line and fashion, she has recently commented that her door to the show has not totally closed.

With her bright personality and larger-than-life smile, Tayshia can light up a room and those around her, and she did just that in her stunning gown on Oscars night.

What did Tayshia Adams wear for the Oscars?

Tayshia took to her Instagram page to show off her look as she got red-carpet ready to go to the Oscars.

She looked amazing in a low-cut, strapless black, floor-length gown. But instead of the dress covering her entire lower half, there was an extremely high slit up the right-hand side of the gown.

Tayshia was all smiles as she captioned her four photos, “Stepping out for the night like… (black heart emoji) #oscars.”

As Tayshia walked toward the camera, the photographer got photos of her long legs as the slit was evident in the dress. She paired her dress with strapped, black heels.

What did Bachelor Nation fans and Tayshia’s friends say about her look?

Tayshia’s friends and fans gushed over how gorgeous she looked as they gave many positive affirmations on her post.

One of the first people to comment was Emma Willis, who was with Tayshia for Oscar night. She posted, “(black heart emoji, star emoji, and fire flame emoji) SUCH a fun day (and night) with you girl (red lips emoji).” Emma is a celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist based in Los Angeles.

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Other viewers wrote on Tayshia’s post showing how much they loved her dress and its fit on her. One woman stated, “You couldn’t have picked a better dress you looked gorgeous.”

Two others also couldn’t get over the slit in the dress and how it complimented Tayshia’s body perfectly. They exclaimed, “COME ON LEGS” and “give it up for the dress….”

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia has been traveling back and forth lately from Los Angeles to New York City. Fans have loved her photos and posts on Instagram showing off fashionable outfits as she poses in the city and goes to special events.

Only time will tell what Tayshia shows up in next, but Bachelor Nation fans haven’t seemed to find anything that looks bad on her yet and love the fashion statements she has made.

