Tayshia Adams flaunts toned body in blue bikini for beach day

Bachelor Nation star Tayshia Adams sizzles in the sands of Newport Beach. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams is one of Bachelor Nation’s most stunning members, and she recently put her beauty on full display.

Enjoying a summer day in California, Tayshia was all smiles in a flattering bikini.

Tayshia’s hard work in the gym was visible as she flaunted her abs and curves.

Tayshia Adams soaks up the sun in curvaceous bikini

Tayshia Adams took to Instagram to grace her followers with stunning bikini pics.

Tayshia wore a periwinkle bikini top with thick straps and a low-cut neckline in the series of photos. She paired the busty top with matching bikini bottoms and accessorized the look with a pair of round sunglasses and earrings.

Sticking her toes in the sand, Tayshia posed with a gorgeous ocean behind her while enjoying her time in Newport Beach, California.

Tayshia let her dark hair hang down as she posed at different angles to show off her gorgeous figure.

Tayshia captioned the post with reference to reality show personality Kim Kardashian and her current comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The Bachelorette star wrote, “Just out here lookin’ for Kim and Pete…But also, that Newport sun hits different.”

Clay Harbor teases a Tayshia Adams appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Fans and Bachelor Nation stars flocked to Tayshia’s comment section to admire her beauty.

Tayshia’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 costar Clay Harbor commented on the beach vibes in Tayshia’s photo and jokingly questioned, “Back in paradise?”

While Tayhsia does appear to be single after her split from fiance Zac Clark, she’s highly unlikely to appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise since she’s been separating herself from the franchise.

Fans reacted to Clay’s comment with one writing, “tayshia would never.”

Another wrote, “hunni she IS paradise,” with a fire emoji.

A fan also replied, “she’s good. She don’t need to be going there.”

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Other commenters focused on how great Tayshia looked in her post with comments such as “Hot girl summer,” “Damn Gina,” and “Okayyyyy queen.”

Eazy, Tayshia’s ex from The Bachelorette Season 16, also left a compliment, writing, “DIFFERENT,” with a clapping hands emoji.

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia’s time within The Bachelor franchise was overall a big success as she managed to find love on each show she appeared on.

Tayshia made it to fantasy suites when she debuted on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She also went on Bachelor in Paradise, where she established a relationship with John Paul Jones. She then starred on The Bachelorette Season 16, where she got engaged to Zac Clark.

While none of those relationships worked out, Tayshia got to host The Bachelorette for two seasons and developed a large fan base who love to see her flaunt her beauty and pursue new exciting projects.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.