Tayshia Adams flaunts sunny orange swimwear in France 

Tayshia Adams has been enjoying a scenic summer in France.

The Bachelorette superstar is known to travel and share stylish photos from her trips.

Tayshia’s recent photo saw her looking sunny in orange on a beach in France.

Tayshia Adams looks peachy in a one-piece swimsuit

Tayshia Adams took to her main Instagram page to share several photos from Corsica, France.

In the opening photo, Tayshia looked happy and blissful while tossing up a hand on the beach.

Tayshia smiled at the camera while wearing an orange one-piece swimsuit with thick straps and a low-cut neckline, accentuating her curves and toned legs.

Keeping with the orange theme, Tayshia wore an orange wrap that flowed in the wind to give the photo some nice breezy movement.

Both Tayshia and the view behind her here stunning, as she enjoyed a dazzling blue ocean with hills and a clear blue sky behind her.

In the second photo of Tayshia’s post, the Bachelor Nation star captured a shot of a vintage green car with wood paneling parked on the sand and overlooking the ocean.

The third photo featured Tayshia showing off the cuisine she enjoyed in France. Tayshia shared a picture of a large fish plate with a slice of lemon on the side, and she held a drink in her manicured hand while enjoying her meal by the water.

The final photo of the post featured a quaint area with an open road, inviting greenery and flowers, and a building with white balconies.

Tayshia captioned the post, “I know I’ve said this before, but I don’t think I’m coming home…” adding a plane, ocean, sun, and orange emoji.

Tayshia Adams’ fans react to her orange swimwear

Tayshia’s friends and fans took to the comment section to react to her France post, and they loved seeing The Bachelorette beauty shine in orange.

A Bachelor fan page wrote, “Love to see you living your best life.”

Another commenter wrote, “C’mon FRANCE.”

One commenter referenced the orange swimsuit, writing, “My orange soda shorty.”

Other comments included, “Beautiful,” “Love this for you,” and “Omg how beautiful. Added to the travel list!”

Tayshia has kicked off summer right with her travels and swimwear, and time will tell what exciting summer plans and fashions Tayshia shows off next.

