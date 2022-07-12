Tayshia Adams flaunts legs in ‘moody’ outfit

Tayshia Adams goes shopping in France. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams has been enjoying France and serving fashion during her summer trip.

From bikinis to mini dresses, Tayshia’s fans and followers have enjoyed seeing The Bachelorette beauty show off her sense of style.

Recently, Tayshia flaunted a leggy outfit as she partook in some retail therapy and delicious food to improve her mood.

Tayshia Adams is stylish in black and white

Tayshia Adams took to her Instagram stories to flaunt her outfit while shopping.

The typically-smiley Bachelorette beauty appeared stone-faced as she looked down at her camera while wearing an oversized white collared button-up from Balenciaga with a black frilly mini skirt underneath.

Giving the look a grunge feel, Tayshia added heavy black boots and a black purse to the ensemble while completing the outfit with gold jewelry and dark sunglasses.

Noting her facial expression, Tayshia wrote over the photo, “Someone woke up moody today.” She later declared that her mood improved after grabbing a bite to eat and enjoying decadent pancakes.

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia also shared photos in the outfit on her main Instagram page.

Tayshia had some fun with bathroom shots as she lifted a leg in a marble-covered bathroom and chucking up a peace sign with her tongue sticking out.

Showing off her outfit from various angles, Tayshia snapped a pic of her white manicured toes in black strappy heels with silver buckles. She also gave followers a view of the back of her outfit, boasting the Balenciaga name on the back of her shirt while posing for a selfie in front of a mirror.

Tayshia suggested her outing in Paris, France was all about fashion as she captioned the post, “Retail therapy this am.”

Fans react to Tayshia Adams’ post

Fans loved Tayshia’s social media shares from France and took to the comments to sing her praises.

One commenter wrote, “You’re so cool,” and another shared, “beautiful gorgeous stunning.”

A follower loved Tayshia’s boots, writing, “I want those boots,” while other commenters exclaimed, “Beauty!” “Retail therapy is the best! “ and “The cutest.”

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

While many Bachelor Nation alums have been promoting the upcoming season of The Bachelorette Season 19 on social media, Tayshia’s posts have been centered around her summer travels as she continues to distance herself from the franchise.

When she’s not wowing in trendy attire, she’s often turning heads by stripping down in swimwear.

Tayshia recently flaunted her figure in a flattering one-piece as she took a dip in gorgeous waters and took in stunning views.

Tayshia captioned the post, “Liiiiiivinggg,” while enjoying Corse, France.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.