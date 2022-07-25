Tayshia Adams exits pool in tight green thong bikini

Tayshia Adams shows off her bikini body. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams has had her share of heartbreaks with the Bachelor franchise being on all three shows.

However, each time she has picked herself back up again and moved on in Tayshia fashion.

After her break-up with her last boyfriend, winner Zac Clark from her season of The Bachelorette, Tayshia decided to split her time between New York City and Los Angeles.

As she now works as a social media influencer and has been focusing on some modeling, she has been rocking it in the fashion and beauty departments.

Recently, fans have also speculated she might have something going on with the private chef she hired to travel with her overseas, but Tayshia has yet to comment.

As she has been in Europe for a while now, Tayshia gifted her followers with a tiny bikini video to show off her toned pool body.

Tayshia Adams exits a pool in a thong bikini

As Tayshia walked out of the pool, she showed off her defined legs and abs, as well as some major cleavage, as she walked toward the camera.

She could be seen pulling up the sides of her emerald green, string, thong bikini and stepping onto the deck to dry off.

The video stops right as Tayshia turns, and her entire backside is visible, but followers get a teaser as Tayshia walks out of the frame.

She captioned her video from Corsica, France, by saying, “Heat waves in France > this heat wave in NYC [sweating face and raindrop emojis].”

Bachelor fans react to Tayshia’s pool exit

The first fans couldn’t get over how amazing Tayshia’s summer body looked as they gave her green hearts about her bikini color to show their love for her.

One fan called her “Beautiful,” while another simply gave her a sweating face emoji to show Tayshia how hot she looked. Another claimed that Tayshia was the “Pool exit queen.”



Even more, Bachelor Nation and Tayshia followers claimed she was providing viewers with a certain vibe, as one fan stated, “giving throwback bachelorette promo,” and another claimed, “Still my all time favorite Bachelorette!”

Others gave her more fire flame emojis and heart-faced emojis as they told Tayshia she is a “Smoke Show,” as well as stating, “Sheesh” and “It’s giving Bond girl.”



As Tayshia has had to overcome many trials in her time as a contestant on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, as well as the lead woman for The Bachelorette, she has come out of it stronger.

