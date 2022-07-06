Tayshia Adams drops clues that she’s dating again — Who is the mystery man?

Tayshia Adams may be dating again. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams has taken her shot at love three times with the Bachelor franchise on all three shows.

After her most recent stint as The Bachelorette, Tayshia thought she had finally found love in her winner, Zac Clark.

However, the two split in 2021 after a year of dating, and while fans speculated that Tayshia and fellow Bachelor alum, Dale Moss, might be in a budding romance, she has stated she had no intentions to date again for a while.

But now, on her supposed solo trip to France, new rumors are circulating that Tayshia is, in fact, in a new relationship.

Tayshia Adams’ new romance?

The 31-year-old Bachelor Nation alum has sparked some discussion about her supposed private European vacation recently, as she posted a photo of a man to her Instagram stories.

While she went to Corsica, France, by herself, Tayshia did hire a private chef by the name of Dorian to come with her.

Dorian is a chef for KTCHN, which is a private kitchen that is on tour in France right now and uses seasonal and fresh produce when cooking and making meals.

Although Tayshia supposedly hired Dorian to be her chef on her trip, fans have some suspicions that maybe he’s more than just her chef, as she posted a photo of him in a swimsuit while hanging out by the pool on the Fourth of July.

Tayshia captioned the photo of Dorian by saying, “Me jokingly convincing him that if he lifts his phone to the sky he’ll get better service (two laughing/crying face emojis).”

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia’s past with the Bachelor franchise

When Tayshia first made her Bachelor debut, she was vying for the heart of The Bachelor, Colton Underwood. While she made it far on Colton’s season, he ultimately chose to quit the show and go after Cassie Randolph.

While he and Cassie continued a relationship after the show, things got out of control in their relationship; Cassie even filed a restraining order against Colton.

Even though they ended up working things out, they still went their separate ways. Then Colton shocked the nation as he announced publicly in the spring of 2021 that he was gay.

Tayshia then spent time on Bachelor in Paradise, where she found herself in a fun relationship with John Paul Jones. While the two didn’t get engaged on the show, they did try to make their relationship work in the real world. But unfortunately, they didn’t succeed.

She then took over for Clare Crawley as The Bachelorette after Clare and Dale Moss left the show together just three weeks into filming.

It was there that Tayshia fell in love with Zac Clark and chose him as her final rose winner. Zac did propose, and it looked like things had finally worked out for Tayshia.

However, the two split and Tayshia revealed that she really had no desire to date for a while after that relationship ended.

Now, it seems that maybe Dorian, the chef, has changed Tayshia’s mind and opened it up to a relationship again.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.