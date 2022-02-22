Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are reportedly still talking after their breakup

Taysia Adams and Zac Clark are still seeking closure from their split. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s engagement may have ended, but the two are still keeping in touch according to an inside source.

The Bachelorette couple reportedly haven’t found closure yet and are still working to resolve “lingering matters between them.”

Despite officially confirming their split during the Men Tell All Special, Tayshia has kept quiet about what exactly went down between the two.

It appears fans might finally be getting some more information into the split, however, after an inside source opened up to Us Weekly.

“There isn’t bad blood between them,” an anonymous source said. “They just aren’t close anymore.”

“There are some lingering matters between them that haven’t been resolved yet,” the source said. “They were working on projects together, planning things, and it seems like there isn’t closure yet.”

Although the two are still in each other’s lives, there doesn’t appear to be a reunion on the horizon for The Bachelorette alums.

The source revealed that Tayshia is actively trying to move forward and isn’t as responsive to Zac as a result.

The former Bachelorette has also been distancing herself from the franchise as a whole, even recently announcing she was leaving the Click Bait podcast.

Zac is also reportedly moving on but is not back in the dating game yet.

“He gets excited about the idea of dating again but has trust issues from being in the spotlight,” a source told Us Weekly. “His biggest fear is getting close to someone, breaking up, and then that girl sharing with the world about their relationship.”

Why did Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark break up?

The couple has remained secretive about why they broke up, but it reportedly was due to different lifestyles, schedules, and plans for the future.

Tayshia’s public career appeared to be taking off right as she and Zac got engaged, and she was featured on several talk shows, as well as continued to keep fans updated through her own social media accounts.

Zac opted for a noticeably more private life, leading fans to speculate that the two weren’t a match.

Other rumors alleged that the two had broken up over ‘controlling’ and ‘jealous’ behavior from Zac.

It appears Tayshia and Zac have no plans to set the record straight as both move forward from their relationship.

