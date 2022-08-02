Tayshia Adams and Matt James compete on The $100,000 Pyramid

Tayshia Adams and Matt James head back to ABC for a game show competition. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams and Matt James returned to ABC after headlining The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, respectively.

Matt and Tayshia went head to head on the game show The $100,000 Pyramid.

While both Tayshia and Matt have been distant from The Bachelor franchise as of late, they took to social media to promote their upcoming game show appearance.

In a teaser clip, Matt suggested that, while he’s typically a gentleman, he wouldn’t hold back trying to win against Tayshia.

Matt and Tayshia aren’t the only Bachelor Nation stars set to appear on an ABC game show.

Previously, several Bachelor Nation stars filmed an episode of Celebrity Family Feud airing this summer.

Tayshia Adams and Matt James get competitive on game show

The $100,000 Pyramid’s main Instagram account shared several promotional videos hyping up Tayshia and Matt’s appearance.

In one video, Tayshia wowed in red while on the game show set. She informed Bachelor Nation that the game show episode would be dramatic for its Bachelor Nation edition as she revealed she’s playing against Matt James.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Matt then showed up on the video and guaranteed a victory over Tayshia.

The post’s caption addressed Bachelor Nation, writing, “Hey Bachelor Nation! It’s going to be one dramatic episode of The #100KPyramid when celebrity guests @Tayshia and @MattJames919 compete! 🌹 Tune in TONIGHT at 9/8c on ABC and Stream on Hulu.”

In another clip, The $100,000 Pyramid game show host complimented Matt James on being a gentleman and asked if he’d take it easy on Tayshia in the game.

Matt expressed, “Chivalry is dead when it comes to competition.”

Tayshia reacted with surprise as she exclaimed, ‘Oh wow! Shots fired.”

Matt doubled down, saying, “It’s like that! We can be friends after! But here, I gotta win my girl, Jenna, some money.”

Who won in the Tayshia Adams vs. Matt James face-off?

While Matt was confident he would beat Tayshia, Tayshia ended up the victor as The $100,000 Pyramid Instagram’s page shared a celebration photo of her and her partner as they were declared the winners.

The post’s caption read, “There’s no feeling quite like winning on The #100KPyramid! 😍 Relive the best moments and Stream on Hulu!”

Stay tuned as more Bachelor Nation competition is in store when stars compete on Celebrity Family Feud on August 7.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.