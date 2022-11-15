Tayshia Adams addresses rookie mistake of falling in love in 2 weeks

Tayshia Adams built love connections on several shows within The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams is a beloved Bachelor Nation member and one of the most experienced within the franchise. She recently poked fun at her speedy love journeys on the show.

The Bachelor Nation beauty has appeared on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, and starred on The Bachelorette.

She also knows what it’s like to be in an entirely different position than lead or contestant, as she cohosted The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

As a lead and contestant, Tayshia found love with each appearance in the franchise.

Whether she was making it into Colton Underwood’s top three, exploring a relationship with BIP costar John Paul Jones, or getting engaged to her final rose receiver Zac Clark, Tayshia knows what it’s like to catch feelings quickly.

Now, Tayshia has addressed falling in love fast in an amusing video.

Tayshia Adams pokes fun at how quickly it takes to fall in love

Tayshia Adams took to TikTok to share her humorous post.

The former Bachelorette accentuated her crystal clear skin with flawless natural makeup, and her dark tresses slicked back into a ponytail. She looked comfy in a soft, colorful robe while sitting and holding a Christmas-themed Starbucks cup.

Text over the video read, “When my friend tells me she’s in love after two weeks.”

Tayshia mouthed a lyric from the Drake and 21 Savage song Rich Flex to suggest how she’d respond to the smitten friend.

The audio stated, “Take it from a vet that’s a rookie-a** mistake.”

The video concluded with Tayshia shaking her head and sipping her drink.

Tayshia wrote a funny and sarcastic caption on the post, stating, “It takes at LEAST 6 weeks.”

Tayshia Adams celebrates Conair partnership

Tayshia’s days with The Bachelor franchise appear to be behind her as her star rises to new heights.

In October, Tayshia celebrated the launch of her partnership with major beauty brand Conair.

Tayshia’s partnership includes several styling tools and products, including hair ties, headbands, scrunchies, brushes, flat irons, curling irons, and more.

Tayshia took to Instagram to express how the launch is a dream come true while sharing photos from the Conair event in Manhattan, New York.

Proving she never misses in the fashion department, Tayshia wowed in a chic pink blazer and matching shorts at the launch.

Tayshia showed off her legs and curves in the ensemble and completed the look with a pair of black open-toed heels. She also fittingly rocked hair accessories and subtle hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, Tayshia thanked everyone who showed up and supported her, including Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron, who snapped a picture with Tayshia in the final slide.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.