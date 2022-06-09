Taylor Dunklin bares all in cheeky bikini

MAFS Season 10 star Taylor Dunklin rocks a skin-baring bikini in front of a waterfall. Pic credit: @marietaylorxo/Instagram

MAFS star Taylor Dunklin debuted on Married at First Sight Season 10 and was known to love a good trip and a revealing bikini.

Recently, Taylor gave fans a crystal clear view of her flattering figure while taking photos by a waterfall.

Taylor got cheeky in her brown bikini as she posed from different angles.

Taylor Dunklin wows in revealing bikini

Taylor Dunklin took to Instagram to show off her amazing summer body.

Taylor posed in a series of photos in front of scenic greenery and a stunning waterfall.

In the first photo, Taylor placed her hands up to her head and put one leg in front of the other in a brown bikini top and matching bottoms that highlighted her chest and hips. Taylor wore a pair of sneakers and sunglasses on top of her long braids to complete the look.

Taylor gave a leggy display in her brown bikini top and short denim shorts in the third photo.

In the fourth and sixth slide of Taylor’s post, the MAFS star gave her followers a rear view as she embodied the summer phrase ‘suns out, buns out.’

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taylor also included a video of the water fountain, geo-tagging the post at La Fortuna Waterfall, Arenal Nacional Parque, Kalumba Water Park.

Taylor captioned the post, “Experiences like this with you…” with travel emojis.

Taylor Dunklin’s fans react to her sizzling bikini pics

Taylor’s friends and followers loved her cheeky display and showered her in the comment section with compliments.

One fan wrote, “Everything about this picture,” with a heart-eyed emoji, fire emoji, and heart.

A commenter expressed, “Love CR!! Pura Vida!! You’re so beautiful!”

Another comment read, “How are you so perfect.”

Pic credit; @marietaylorxo/Instagram

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid got an annulment after Married at First Sight

Taylor Dunklin was married to Brandon Reid of Married at First Sight Season 10.

The couple had a rocky and, at times, explosive relationship with some hostile exchanges.

Despite an initial attraction, it didn’t take long for Taylor and Brandon’s marriage to crash and burn.

On Decision Day, Taylor and Brandon chose to go their separate ways and get their marriage annulled. But the drama didn’t end there.

At the reunion, Taylor revealed they she and Brandon had some messy run-ins away from the cameras and eventually filed restraining orders against one another.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.