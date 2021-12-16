Tarik Myers makes a plea to Hazel Cagalitan amid their public split says ‘I miss her’

Tarik Myers apologizes to Hazel Cagalitan. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Tarik Myers is now having regrets about the public spectacle regarding his breakup from Hazel Cagalitan.

As you may remember, Tarik was the one who announced the news of their split on social media a few days ago, and since then, they have both used Instagram to share even more details about their marriage.

Hazel has accused her estranged husband of emotional and mental abuse and there’s even a GoFundMe account created in her name so that she can afford a therapist.

The fundraiser will also help the Filipina native to hire a lawyer–after Tarik claimed Hazel must return to her home country amid their split.

Since then, Tarik has expressed regret in making those claims and recently revealed in an Instagram Live video that he misses his wife.

Tarik Myers regrets putting his martial woes on social media

The 90 Day Fiance star has made it clear that he’s disappointed in the way he handled the split from Hazel Cagalitan as their drama continues to play out on social media.

Tarik opened up to his Instagram followers during a live video and they had lots of questions about his marriage. First, he denied the abuse claims made by Hazel and expressed his need to speak with her about the allegations.

He also expressed remorse for airing their dirty laundry on Instagram.

“Hazel is my wife, I love her I’m go always love her,” confessed Tarik. “When she left…I went wild.”

He continued, “I probably did some stuff I shouldn’t have done, I put all kinds of stuff on Instagram, making accusations back about her like ‘she’s just trying to stay in the country.'”

Tarik Myers says he misses Hazel Cagalitan

During his Instagram Live video, the 90 Day Fiance star made a plea to his wife because he says she has him blocked and he has no way to contact her.

“I haven’t talked to her, she hasn’t been back, and yeah I miss her,” confessed Tarik. “I still got my wedding ring on…so that’s what it is.”

During the video, Tarik also had a direct message for his wife.

‘Hazel if you’re watching, whatever you feel like I did to you, I apologize,” said Tarik.

“Me wilding out on the internet was probably a little bit immature, throwing stuff up on Instagram it wasn’t for none of y’all, it wasn’t for viewers, but she blocked me everywhere–or I thought she blocked me everywhere.”

“I’m trying to communicate with her,” said Tarik. “I’m not thinking about no attention for Instagram.”

Do you think Tarik and Hazel will eventually reconcile or is it really over between them?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.