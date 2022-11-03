Tania transformed from comfy clothes into a sexy nurse outfit for Halloween. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro got into the spirit of spooky season as she transformed into a sexy nurse.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 7 alum is currently sharing her storyline on Season 3 of The Single Life amid her split from her husband, Syngin Colchester.

As a newly single woman, Tania has been dipping her toes in the dating pool once again. A recent video she shared to TikTok will likely help her reel in more prospective partners.

The Connecticut native recorded herself doing a trendy transformation video in which she first showed herself clad in a comfy graphic t-shirt and jeans ensemble.

As she bent over, the camera then returned to a standing position, and Tania transformed from her cozy clothes into a sexy nurse’s outfit.

Tania’s Halloween ensemble consisted of a black, form-fitting crop top with a plunging neckline and red collar. She wore a matching latex skirt with red ribbon down the sides that tied at the bottom and included a red cross emblem.

Tania paired her outfit with some latex opera gloves and an old-fashioned nurse’s hat, also emblazoned with a red cross logo.

“Grandpa frank did better with these transitions than I did 🤣🤣🤣,” she captioned the video.

Tania’s TikTok received more than 2,000 Likes and in the comments section, many of her 13.4K followers showed up to compliment her sultry look.

“So frickin beautiful i can’t even 🥹,” gushed one of Tania’s adorers. Another told her she is always “looking good.”

“Gorgeous,” read another comment from a doting fan, while another told her, “Omgee girl you look great loving the progress 💕💪✨”

Pic credit: @lifewithtania_/TikTok

Tania Maduro promotes travel on social media

Tania admittedly loves to travel and explore the world. She recently hit the open road and has been living the “van life” in nature.

On her website, Life With Tania, the reality TV star offers her subscribers a “home for multidimensional humans.” Subscribers can join her email list and receive notifications, including when Tania will be traveling near their hometown as well as opportunities to travel with her.

During an episode of 90 Day Diaries earlier this year, Tania also spoke about wanting to launch a jewelry line, which she also mentions on her site, as well as a recently-launched YouTube Channel.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.