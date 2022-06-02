Tania Maduro shares bikini picture with 90 Day Fiance fans along with a sentimental message

Tania Maduro shared a heartfelt message along with a bikini picture. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tania Maduro has been living her best life in Aruba. Still, her farewell bikini photo and sentimental message signaled the end of her time there.

It appears as though Tania has been living abroad on the Caribbean island and making fond memories and friends.

Tania beamed in the bikini photo, where she said she had “mixed emotions.”

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Tania and her now-estranged-husband Syngin Colchester on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. Their journey continued in Season 5 of Happily Ever After?.

Since then, the couple has appeared on Foody Call, Love Games, 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Bares All, and The Single Life.

Tania Maduro relayed ‘mixed emotions’ while saying goodbye to Aruba in a bikini

Tania struck a pose in the crystal blue waters of Aruba, where she had been staying for a while.

Tania had her arms outstretched and her hair in two long braids in the photo. She wore a black bikini top and a colorfully patterned bikini bottom that was accompanied by sunglasses.

In her caption, Tania wrote, “Leaving Aruba this week. Mixed emotions. Forever grateful for the friends I’ve made in Aruba, you all really made my time so special. Packing, cleaning, reflecting. I definitely have so many memories to share with you all soon!”

Tania Maduro was spotted filming for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day Fiance fans vacationing in Aruba spotted Tania filming on the beach and were asked to sign waivers to appear on camera.

When they asked what was being filmed, it was confirmed that Tania would be on the next season of The Single Life.

Tania was featured on Season 2 of The Single Life, but only as her breakup from Syngin was focused on. That season, Syngin was the one whose single journey made it past their breakup. Now it looks like it’s Tania’s turn.

No official announcement has been made about the cast or release date for Season 3 of The Single Life, but fans should stay tuned to learn more.

Syngin recently came back from a social media break and let 90 Day Fiance fans know that he is now living on a farm in California and that he was on the adult platform Unfilterd.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.