After lying low for a while, 90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro is ready for all that spring has to offer.

Since signing divorce papers on national television to finally end her marriage to Syngin Colchester, Tania has been living her best life, traveling the world, and enjoying the company of her friends.

Now that spring has officially arrived, she’s reemerging and is leaving Pisces season behind as she enters Aries season, which is considered the start of the astrological year.

Taking to Instagram, Tania shared a video of herself exiting a lake. The brunette beauty was clad in a brightly-printed bikini as she climbed a ladder to stand on a dock.

The Reel played in slow motion, and the text over the video read, “Re-emerging into Aries Season out from the waters of Pisces Season.” The Austin Millz remix of Calm Down played in the background as Tania glistened in the sun during the video.

In her caption, Tania welcomed the astrological new year, spring equinox, Aries season, and Aries’ new moon.

Tania Maduro shows off her bikini body as she welcomes spring

“With the exception of a few posts, I’ve been pretty quiet on here. Was just swimming around, doing some things,” Tania added.

She continued, “If January 1st didnt feel like a good time to refresh – feel it out now. With nature coming outta hibernation and back to life, this may feel like a more natural time for you to start the things you wanted to back then.”

Tania’s post also served as an advertisement for the brand that designed her swimsuit, Rio Brasil Beachwear. They shared her video on their IG, too, and posted Tania’s discount code, lovetania, for customers to receive 10 percent off their purchase.

Tania models for Rio Brasil Beachwear

Tania has modeled bikinis from Rio Brasil Beachwear before. With her recent trips to Colombia and Aruba, it makes sense that she would be clad in bikinis most of the time.

In the Instagram post seen below, Tania modeled another gorgeous printed two-piece from the brand as she frolicked in the water during a trip to Colombia. She captioned the post with a quote from the French philosopher Albert Camus.

When Tania isn’t modeling swimwear or traveling the world, she can often be found recording vlogs on her YouTube channel, @lifewithtania.

Tania’s ongoing relationship drama with Syngin Colchester

Recently, Tania shared a clip of a YouTube video on her Instagram page. The video saw Tania dropping off her divorce papers, although she made mention of still being legally married on paper to Syngin.

In response to one of the comments on the post, Tania hinted that Syngin left her high and dry.

“Handling everything cuz the man did nothing and left everything for her to do and pay,” she wrote.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.