Tania Maduro fires back at critic who tells her to ‘go get a real job’

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro had a stern message for a critic who told her to “go get a real job.”

Tania may have a degree in Event Management, but she’s found success and more happiness in a different career path.

Since her time within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Tania has been traveling the world and is currently trying out the van life.

Tania often posts photos from her excursions around the world and, in her latest Instagram share, explained how she can afford her frequent travels.

Tania posed in a tropical-printed two-piece short set over top of a bikini in the post, basking in the sun’s rays as she stood in front of a palm tree at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Noting that she was “Loving the warm weather,” Tania wrote in her caption, “I get asked all the time how I afford to travel.”

She explained that her love interest, Eve, works for an airline company and therefore gets discounts on flights and accommodations.

In the comments section, many of Tania’s 170,000 IG followers commented that Tania looked fabulous in her photo and rooted her on for living life on her terms.

Tania Maduro puts 90 Day Fiance critic on blast for telling her to ‘go get a real job’

There was one comment, however, that wasn’t in Tania’s favor. A critic wrote, “Why don’t you go get a real job what you’re doing is not Work showing people all I’m having a good time where the world is gone crazy.”

Tania read the comment and clapped back, “@filamenamendolera how do you think I travel, live, eat, etc? Sorry but govt assistance doesn’t cover flights 🤣🤣 unless you know how let me know and I’ll apply.”

Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania continued to blast her critic, adding, “I have walked a different path in life where I make good money and don’t have to break my back for it. No need to come and leave such negativity. … If you could make money and travel, you would. So don’t be mad at me that I am.”

Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

What does Tania do to earn a living?

As mentioned, Tania holds a degree in Event Management from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. In an IG post dated May 2021, seen below, Tania talked about earning her degree but changing career paths after living overseas.

Initially, Tania planned to own her own wedding business but was turned off by the idea of working long hours with no days off and missing family events because of work.

Tania told her followers that the American workforce was “not for her.” She previously worked as a bartender and a waitress and has since earned an income as a social media influencer.

Besides her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, Tania has also amassed a hefty following on other platforms. Tania currently carries 1,670 subscribers on her YouTube channel, @lifewithtania, in addition to 2,778 followers on Facebook and 25,900 more on TikTok.

With over 200,000 followers across social media, as well as some adult entertainment gigs, Tania has earned herself a steady stream of income just by capitalizing on her fame, and it seems to be working out just fine for her.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.