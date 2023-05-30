Tania Maduro fires back at a critic who tells her to ‘Go on a diet’

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro found herself on the defensive when a troll body-shamed her online.

Since 90 Day Fiance viewers watched her struggle in her relationship with Syngin Colchester and ultimately call it quits on their marriage, Tania has moved on and is living her best life.

The 32-year-old Connecticut native has been spending her time traveling the world and has given van life a try.

For her latest post on Instagram, where she has amassed 170,000 followers, Tania shared a photo of herself clad in a bikini during a visit to Colombia. She used the pic to show her appreciation for nature.

In the photograph, Tania stood at a waterfall among the rocks as she admired her surroundings. Tania wore her long, dark hair down and posed in her floral-print two-piece while gazing into the distance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“‘We often forget that WE ARE NATURE. Nature is not something separate from us. So when we say that we have lost our connection to nature, we’ve lost our connection to ourselves.’ – Andy Goldsworthy,” she began her caption.

“Not too sure who he is, but I love this quote,” Tania continued. “So many are reverting back to how people use to live with and amongst the land, not dominating but Nurturing it. What we give to this planet she will give back to us 100× over. Let’s treat her better.”

The post received over 1,700 likes in less than 24 hours, and in the comments section, many of Tania’s followers doted on the brunette beauty.

Tania Maduro responds to a 90 Day Fiance troll who told her to ‘Go on a diet’

One follower, however, showed up in the comments with a succinctly ill-mannered message for the TLC star.

“Go on a diet better,” the comment read, as translated into English.

Tania fired back, seemingly unbothered by the troll’s comment.

“I’m 135lbs and wear a size 8,” Tania began. “I’m a woman with meat on my body. Beautiful and healthy. But thanks anyways!”

Tania got body-shamed by a critic online. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania goes outside her comfort zone to pose for a lingerie calendar

Although Tania appears to be confident in her body, she recently shared that she struggled with going outside of her comfort zone.

Last month, Tania announced on Instagram that she had posed for a boudoir photoshoot, clad in a bra, skirt, and thigh-high pantyhose. In the post’s caption, Tania told her fans, “Any woman, any shape, any size – can feel and be sexy! And this took a lot of guts for me!”

As it turns out, Tania’s photoshoot was for a “lingerie edition” 2023 calendar, which her fans can purchase either digitally for $36 or in print for $45.

In addition to selling her calendars, Tania offers group trips to build “sisterhood” and shares her life experiences on her YouTube channel, Life With Tania, and her blog by the same name.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.