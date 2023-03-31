Tania Maduro explains why she showers with her clothes on

Tania Maduro‘s method of showering has some 90 Day Fiance fans scratching their heads.

It’s always been Tania’s dream to travel the world and live somewhat off the grid.

Now that she’s single again, the TLC star is making her dream a reality.

Tania is currently living a van life trial, which means she’s relying solely on her van as the place she eats, sleeps, cooks, and showers.

In a recent Instagram post, Tania shared a video clip of herself taking a shower in her van — however, nothing needed to be censored in the IG Reel because Tania was fully clothed.

Tania videoed herself scrubbing down while clad in a crop top and yoga pants. Her hair was secured in a bun, and she wore her glasses as suds gathered up over her clothes.

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro shares a video of herself showering while fully clothed

At the end of the video, Tania’s clothing, including her undergarments, was seen hanging inside the shower to dry.

In her Reel’s caption, Tania explained why she took a shower while wearing her clothes.

“The first time I saw people showering with their clothes on was in Laos,” Tania wrote. “People all around the world with limited water supplies do this to save water. To save water during my van-life trial I thought I’d give it a go!”

Tania’s video was met with mixed reactions. Many of her followers headed to the comments section with questions and to offer their two cents.

Tania’s fans and critics react to her showering with her clothes on

“A front loader uses a lot less water than this. Take a quick shower and use a front loader. You’re actually wasting water,” wrote one of Tania’s doubters.

Tania pointed out in her reply that this kind of washing machine isn’t an option, since there isn’t one in her van.

Another one of Tania’s skeptics noted that they separate showering and laundry, writing, “Never mix together because it’s not really clean 🧼.”

Again, Tania pointed out that she doesn’t have the option of using a washing machine in her van. “Show me the washer machine inside this van. 😂,” she replied.

In another response to a fan who expressed their preference to separate washing their clothes from taking a shower, Tania reiterated that she has limited water while she’s traveling in her van.

Tania found support from one of her followers who commented, “People who criticize are uncultured and never leave their home state or country for that matter.”

Tania shares her van life trial on YouTube

In her caption, Tania also encouraged her 170,000 IG followers to head to her YouTube channel, @lifewithtania, to watch her video detailing her recent trip to Shenandoah National Park. In the videos, Tania explained to her subscribers that she’s currently renting a van for a few days.

Before she tackles purchasing a van, Tania wants to try out different layouts to discover which she likes the best.

“Day 1 is DONE!” she captioned her most recent YouTube video documenting her van life trial.

“I drove around the park, worked on the vans rooftop deck with the MOST gorgeous sunset, cooked some meals, built a fire and more!” Tania added. “Sit back, relax and watch.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.