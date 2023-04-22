Tania Maduro defends twerking in a robe after haters deem her ‘unclassy’

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro came under fire for twerking in a recent video, and now she’s defending herself against critics who called her “unclassy.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Tania recently posted a video on social media in which she wore a robe and showed off her twerking skills.

Dancing to the tune In Ha Mood by Ice Spice, Tania captioned her video, “Even fully covered, I know I’m a 10. 😘🤩.”

In the post’s comments section, Tania received plenty of backlash from her detractors, who felt it was out of line.

Tania’s disparagers called her out for lacking “class” for posting the video.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, Tania is firing back, this time with another video, and she’s not apologizing for her actions.

Two days after her twerking video, Tania recorded a TikTok, which she shared on her Instagram feed. Tania was clad in a bright orange latex bodysuit this time as she recorded herself lip-syncing a voiceover.

Tania Maduro doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with her recent twerking video

“Well, if that makes me a villain, then so f**king be it,” Tania mouthed.

Tania’s TikTok caption read, “people are mad on my ig because I twerked in a floor length robe 🤣,” and on Instagram, she wrote a lengthy caption to accompany her video.

“Let’s talk about ‘classy,’ ‘respect,’ and ‘mother material,'” Tania’s caption began.

Tania added, “I danced and twerked in a floor length robe, and to a few people it made me unclassy, non deserving of respect, and apparantely not a good mother.”

The Connecticut native went on to explain that twerking is a form of dancing, which is simply movement and a form of expression.

“Nothing about it is disrespectful,” Tania continued. “But a woman owning her sexuality threatens the power of the patriarchy.”

In the comments section, plenty of Tania’s supporters showed up and sided with her.

90 Day Fiance fans show Tania their support

One of Tania’s fans called it a “shame” that she was criticized for the video, noting that twerking can be “very spiritual.”

Tania’s Instagram followers showed her their support. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania thanked her supporter, pointing out that she shouldn’t be judged, regardless of whether her dance was intended to be sexual or spiritual.

Another follower voiced that having fun doesn’t correlate with how “classy you are” and encouraged Tania to continue to enjoy her life and have fun.

“Sadly this isn’t new and women have been regulated for way too long,” Tania replied, also thanking her fan.

Tania isn’t one to back down when met with criticism. And this isn’t the first time she’s come under fire by critics, either. Earlier this month, Tania found herself on the receiving end of criticism from a hater who told her to get a “real job.”

Tania unapologetically clapped back, telling the naysayer that just because she walks a “different path” in life, she shouldn’t be criticized for it.

Meanwhile, Tania has been busy enjoying life while her haters are spending time coming for her on social media. The reality TV star has been trying out the van life, recently launched a lingerie-edition calendar, and spends a lot of her time traveling the world.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.