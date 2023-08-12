Tania Maduro accused of being a ‘narcissistic drama queen’ for recording herself while crying

90 Day Fiance personality Tania Maduro found herself at the center of some harsh backlash during a vulnerable moment online.

Tania is pretty much an open book on social media, sharing the good and the bad with her followers and subscribers.

But her latest post on Instagram caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance viewers, and not in a good way.

Tania uploaded a video of herself as she broke down in tears while seated inside her car.

Tania talked about seeing so many smiling faces on social media, while not many Instagram users share their most vulnerable moments online, which is exactly what the TLC personality did in her video.

“Just sharing the vulnerability, I hope to see more in the world,” Tania wrote in the caption, adding, “A happy life doesn’t mean the absence of hard, confusing, sad times.”

While Tania continued to cry her eyes out, quite a few Instagram fans and critics headed to the comments section to put her on blast.

Tania Maduro labeled ‘narcissistic’ for crying on social media during vulnerable moment

One of Tania’s critics slammed her for sharing the vulnerable moment, writing, “Recording yourself crying so you can share it with people is the ultimate form of self-centered narcissism. My god, no.”

Others called Tania’s video “so narcissistic” and accused her of acting like a “Drama queen.”

Tania received some serious backlash for uploading a video of herself crying. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Another critic wrote that no matter how bad things get, they would “never think to pull out [their] phone and record [themselves] crying.”

“I’m not trying to be mean, but why record yourself crying and post it?” asked another Instagram user. “This is probably part of the problem.”

Apparently, Tania read the negative comments on her post because a few hours after uploading it, she updated her caption to reflect the backlash she received.

Tania began by thanking her followers, who showed her compassion in the comments before she lashed out at her haters.

Tania claps back at 90 Day Fiance critics: ‘May you all have the day you deserve’

“To those who called me a narcissist or confused by me sharing this and say they never would: Are you a content creator who has made a promise to yourself to not only share happy time but also sad times? No? Then of course it’s confusing,” she began.

Tania explained that she is committed to sharing all parts of her life on social media, good and bad, and decided to turn on her camera when she began to feel overwhelmed and cry.

“But take time and ask yourself why when you do see this on SM why your reaction is so negative? Why use YOUR energy to doubt me, belittle me, or whatever else?” Tania added to her caption. “May you all have the day you deserve 😘.”

Meanwhile, Tania has been working as a bartender, so she can continue to enjoy taking trips around the world.

While Tania’s critics remain focused on calling her out for crying online, the reality TV star is staying focused on living her best life. Tania has been traveling this summer, fresh on the heels of a trip to Maine, where she went camping and road-tripping, and in June, the avid traveler enjoyed a visit to Italy with her mom.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.