Tamra Judge trolled over RHOC behavior: ‘Revarnish your soul’

Tamra Judge isn’t winning over The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers.

Her behavior toward Shannon Beador this season has been called out several times, and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight.

While recovering from a recent procedure, Tamra has been busy getting into social media beef, most recently with RHOC costar Jennifer Pedranti.

On Instagram, Tamra revealed she was spending time at her house in Big Bear as she recovers, and they are sanding and varnishing her deck.

That opened up a debate about the RHOC star’s personality, and it wasn’t good.

One commenter told Tamra she should “revarnish” her soul.

Tamra Judge trolled while at Big Bear

The Real Housewives of Orange County will soon be filming the Season 18 reunion.

Tamra Judge will appear with a revamped face. While healing, she works on projects on the house she and Eddie Judge bought in Big Bear.

Under the video posted above, commenters came out in droves to call her out for her bad behavior and unkind comments.

One wrote, “Hope selling your soul for a bravo paycheck to pay and furnish your big bear house is all worth it …”

Another begged, “Revarnish your SOUL!!!”

Someone else pointed out that her look has changed, writing, “Your entire look has changed. I get the peel- but what procedure has you looking like a totally different person?”

And one more said, “I[f] only you could sand and varnish your personality too.”

Tamra Judge will feel the heat during the RHOC reunion

Tamra Judge has sacrificed relationships with her costars while cozying up to Alexis Bellino.

The return of Alexis was sure to bring drama, especially with her connection to John Janssen. The couple is recently engaged after less than a year, something that never transpired for Shannon Beador in her relationship with John.

It’s expected this will be discussed at the reunion, with Tamra standing by Alexis’ side as they discuss what happened post-filming.

Also, snagging an orange for Season 19 highly depends on each woman’s performance throughout the season and their deliverance at the reunion. We suspect Tamra will be going all out for the big day.

Many of the women are uncomfortable with Tamra’s aggression toward Shannon and are horrified by the threat that John would release Ring footage of the night she got her DUI.

So much has transpired since filming wrapped, which will likely be discussed during the sit-down.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.