Tamra Judge trolled on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp as fans proclaim ‘Bring Erika back’

Tamra Judge has lost many fans from The Real Housewives of Orange County and is also losing popularity on her podcast.

The recent comments on the Two Ts in A Pod social media page haven’t been in Tamra’s favor, as the backlash from the show has seeped into all aspects of her life.

This season, Erika Jayne has been filling in for Tamra as she rehashes the RHOC episodes with her co-host, Teddi Mellencamp.

The RHOBH star has been getting rave reviews for her unbiased opinions about the cast members, and now they want her to replace Tamra permanently.

That’s the consensus shared on a clip of their latest post, in which Tamra and Teddi discuss the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The engagement on the post is also quite low, but the few people who commented made it known that they wanted to see Erika, not Tamra.

Tamra Judge gets trolled by her podcast listeners requesting the return of Erika Jayne

Tamra and Teddi discussed RHOP on the latest episode of their podcast, but it seems their listeners have officially turned against the Orange County Housewife.

A few people took to the comments, making it known that they wanted to hear from Erika Jayne.

“Love Tedi & Erica! Can’t watch with this one on there!” one commenter exclaimed.

“I wish this was Teddi and Erika. No one wants to see Tamra,” said someone else.

An Instagram user proclaimed, “Bring Erika back.”

Another added, “We need Erica all the time!”

Someone else wrote, “ERICA, ERICA, ERICA!!!!”

Tamra has been clapping back at the RHOC backlash

The backlash against Tamra has been more brutal than ever this season, and the RHOC star has been speaking out.

Most recently, she chided the critics, even noting that laws should be passed against certain comments on social media.

Tamra referenced the crude remarks about her appearance and the “death threats” levied her way, calling the behavior “gross” while on The Weekly Scoop with CJ.

“I can’t believe the things that people say,” exclaimed the Bravo Housewife, noting that certain castmates also contribute to the vitriol against her.

She didn’t name names during the interview, but RHOC stars past and present have been bashing the 57-year-old for her behavior.

Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson, and Grethen Rossi are some of the alums who have slammed Tamra online — recently speaking out when she announced that she was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum.

Meanwhile, Tamra has enough to deal with among her current castmates.

She’s been getting dragged on the show and social media by Jennifer Pedranti, who fans have applauded for finally standing up to the outspoken RHOC star.

However, has the hate train against Tamra gone too far?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.