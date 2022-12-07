Tamra Judge spills piping hot tea on the upcoming RHOC season

Tamra Judge has a lot to say about her comeback season of RHOC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

After a two-year hiatus, Tamra Judge is finally back to take over the throne as Queen of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which recently wrapped filming on Season 17.

Both Tamra and on-again/off-again bestie Vicki Gunvalson left after the Season 14 reunion, and viewers had been calling for Tamra’s return after seeing the hole her presence left in the cast.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tamra surprised fans, saying, “the Judge is back, and drama is in session,” and the crowd went wild with her announcement.

RHOC fans are psyched to see the Housewife back on the scene and are clamoring for intel on how she fared filming her first season back with some old friends and old foes.

Now she is opening up, and not holding back, on how her comeback season was, and her answers might surprise some long-time fans of the show who have been with Tamra since the beginning.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In typical Tamra fashion, she kept it real while speaking on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 over the weekend and started it off with one exclaim – “Holy s**t!”

RHOC: Tamra Judge said she is glad to be done ‘sitting on the bench’

Tamra was excited to spill the tea on her return to RHOC and said she “came back with a lot of energy.” She also admitted she had a lot of built-up resentment and anger over being fired, and that came out throughout the season.

She also acknowledged that she had a lot to get off of her chest as she came back onto the scene full-time, and “no one was off limits.”

My thoughts on my #RHOC return. Who’s ready for season 17? It’s the best season in years. 🍊 pic.twitter.com/SAzyqPHaZO — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) December 5, 2022

Keeping with the holiday spirit, Tamra joked that she was probably on Santa’s naughty list this year after a turbulent rebound season and even opened up about her relationship with frenemy Heather Dubrow, whom Tamra affectionally nicknamed Fancy Pants.

So, where do Tamra and Fancy Pants stand today? “We don’t stand, not together,” Tamra revealed, adding, “We have some things to fix.”

Tamra Judge claims Season 17 is ‘one of the best seasons’

Although she is putting her firing behind her, Tamra used that energy to help create what she called “probably one of the best seasons in many, many years.”

Even though she was “on pause,” Tamra has still been very much involved in the Housewives world. She starred in Season 2 of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, where she starred with Vicki and new RHOC friend-of Taylor Armstrong.

Tamra also hosts a Real Housewives recap podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, with RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.