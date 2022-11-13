Tamra Judge shows off tiny waist in knee-high boots and leggings

RHOC personality Tamra Judge stunned in an all-black look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F.Sadou/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is preparing to make her Bravo comeback, but that clearly hasn’t knocked the gym goer off of her fitness game.

Over her time with the franchise, and even during her two-year hiatus, Tamra has remained well-known for her fitness, nutrition, and incredibly fit physique.

With her confidence at a continuous high, Tamra often shares her trendy outfits with fans and followers online.

Now that she’ll be making her long-awaited return when the new season of RHOC premieres, Tamra continues to share her life with fans and followers — including her ever-popular Outfit Of The Day looks.

In a recent post to social media, Tamra brought her A-game once again with an all-black look that dazzled her online following.

And it seems that although her gym business has come to a close, Tamra isn’t going to lose all of her gains any time soon.

RHOC star Tamra Judge stuns in all-black legging and knee-high boots look

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tamra shared two stunning photos of a recent ensemble, and the 55-year-old confirmed that she’s still got it.

In the first shot, Tamra shot a sultry duck-lip look to the mirror as she posed for a full-body selfie.

Tamra’s tiny waist was visible as she donned a form-fitting Harley Davidson T-shirt that was gathered at the back to further accentuate her figure.

She paired the black tee with a pair of deep black leggings that quickly disappeared into a gorgeous faux-leather pair of chunky-heeled, over-the-knee boots.

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra opted to go nearly accessory-free, keeping her jewelry simple with a set of small gold hoops that barely peeked through the perfect waves of her blonde locks.

With the second pose, Tamra gave her fans and followers an even better view of her trim waist by turning to face the mirror straight on.

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

For her second snap, Tamra daintily popped her hip out to the side while crossing one knee over the other leg. Once again she gave the camera a direct stare.

Tamra closes her gym business after nearly a decade, claims it has nothing to do with her return to RHOC

While Tamra’s fitness game remains on point, and fans are thrilled that she’s about to make her return to the RHOC franchise, Tamra recently revealed that while one adventure was starting up again, there was another venture coming to an end.

Tamra’s CUT Fitness gym, which she ran with her husband, Eddie Judge, for nearly ten years, closed its doors for good in August of this year.

Some speculated that Tamra was only returning to the show because her gym was closing and she was running out of money. However, Tamra slammed those claims during an episode of her Two Ts In A Pod podcast with co-host Teddi Mellencamp.

“We decided to close our gym down way before I got asked back to the show. So that had nothing to do with anything that’s going on right now,” she confirmed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.