Tamra Judge shares more on fallout with Shannon Beador: ‘She was calling me drunk every night’

Tamra Judge has been getting heat for turning her back on Shannon Beador during her worst moment.

However, The Real Housewives of Orange County star has more to share about their fallout.

We already know that their group The Tres Amigas fractured before filming started for Season 18 as their feud played out on social media.

Tamra cited Shannon’s DUI and continued alcohol use as a reason she wanted to sever ties with the 60-year-old.

This isn’t the first time that Shannon’s drinking has been called into question, as it’s been a topic of conversation on the show for years.

In a recent interview, Tamra reasoned that the demise of their friendship was ten years in the making, and she eventually grew exhausted with the mom of three, who was calling her “drunk every night.”

RHOC’s Tamra Judge sheds light on the demise of her friendship with Shannon Beador

The RHOC star got real about her issues with Shannon during an appearance on So Bad It’s Good with Ryan Bailey.

Tamra affirmed that she has no desire to reconcile with Shannon unless she apologizes for what she has done to her.

“You have to understand, it was 10 years of me talking her off the ledge, taking the phone calls all day, all night, and some of the things I don’t want to repeat, they are so bad,” shared the 57-year-old.

Tamra claimed even her husband, Eddie Judge, grew frustrated with their friendship, noting that Shannon was a “downer” and it would affect her mood after their phone calls.

“She was always calling drunk, and then when she got the DUI…I had a talk with her, I said, ‘Listen, it’s been really hard for me to say this to you, but you got a drinking problem and you need to get help.'”

Tamra claims Shannon is ‘aggressive and mean’ when she’s drunk

The RHOC star said she felt Shannon’s DUI arrest would be a wake-up call for her but it wasn’t.

She said Shannon was telling people that she had stopped drinking since the incident but that wasn’t the case.

“She was calling me drunk every night,” Tamra exclaimed. “Every night she was calling me drunk…the thing with Shannon is when she drinks like that, she’s very aggressive and mean.”

During the interview, Tamra also mentioned John Janssen’s videos, one of which was taken on the night Shannon left his home drunk and got the DUI.

“She’s very lucky John has not released the videos,” claimed the Vena CBD founder, who noted that she has not seen the videos but has been told what they contain.

“Because I know Shannon very well; I know how she gets when she’s drunk, There’s no doubt in my mind that what I’ve been told is the absolute truth,” she added.

Check out Tamra’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.