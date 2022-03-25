Tamra Judge says a former Housewife asked to be on her podcast, Two T’s in a Pod

Tamra was contacted by a fired Housewife who wanted to be on her pod. Pic credit: Bravo

Tamra Judge is a former Housewife, personal trainer, and business owner – and now she is also a podcast host. She and co-host Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave host Two T’s in a Pod, a pop culture and reality show podcast that has hosted many Bravolebrities.

On Tuesday’s episode, Tamra exclusively revealed that a former Housewife slid into her DM’s and offered to be a guest on her podcast.

The Housewife in question? Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Mary Cosby, who was fired from the show after two seasons. It appears that Mary might be interested in explaining her side of what happened with her exit from the show.

Tamra said she ‘loves’ Mary Cosby

Tamra said that Mary, a church pastor in Salt Lake City, reached out to her via direct message after Mary heard Tamra talking about her on a previous episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Tamra told viewers that RHOSLC would not be the same without Mary in the cast, saying, “Mary is a big part of this show and has made a huge impact. I’ll miss her on the show.”

The former OC Housewife revealed, “She just wrote me this really long DM saying that she loves me and [my husband Eddie Judge], and you know, she kind of told me a little backstory and said that she would love to come on the podcast. So I’m hoping. I would say in the next month we’ll probably have her on.”

Fans are likely curious what Mary has to say after her abrupt exit from the show and refusal to participate in the reunion.

Tamra also let another piece of juicy gossip slide out, in that another Housewife reached out to her wanting to be a guest on the podcast. “I did have somebody say that they would be on the podcast, as long as they didn’t have to talk to Teddi,” she joked.

T and T wouldn’t reveal who it was, but Teddi did let it slip that it was a Beverly Hills Housewife. Any guesses?!

Why did Mary leave RHOSLC?

Mary was technically fired from the hit Utah franchise for not showing up for the reunion, which is a requirement for Housewives if they want to continue to film next season. However, Andy Cohen said he did speak with Mary before the reunion, and she admitted she was not going to film because she was upset that everyone was talking poorly about her church.

Andy said he did try to encourage her to still attend to defend herself, but he also previously said that she didn’t seem happy filming the show and did not seem interested in returning.

Mary faced a season full of backlash over racially insensitive comments she made about fellow cast members Jennie Nguyen and Jen Shah.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus on Bravo