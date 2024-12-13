Tamra Judge roasted for claiming she carried RHOC Season 18

Tamra Judge is trying to take all the credit for Season 18’s impressive ratings, but The Real Housewives of Orange County fans aren’t having it.

The blonde beauty is getting roasted online, with viewers offering up a swift reminder that RHOC is an ensemble show.

Tamra’s castmate Jennifer Pedranti—who, by the way, shared a lot of her life this season—also jumped in the comments to remind her of that.

The backlash is a result of Tamra writing, “My back hurts,” hinting that she carried the show on her back when the season’s stats were posted on social media.

If anyone were to take credit for that, names such as Shannon Beador and, yes, even Alexis Bellino are the first ones that come to mind.

A lot of the season was centered around the feuding twosome, with viewers taking sides in the drama.

Tamra was certainly in the mix, stirring the pot as usual, but is she the reason for the show’s increase in ratings?

Tamra Judge takes credit for the success of Season 18

The RHOC started Season 18 with dismal ratings but managed to turn things around.

Bravo fan page @queensofbravo shared a post congratulating the cast and noting that “The #RHOC scored its largest average audience in 5 years with 3.1 mil viewers, which is a 5% increase over the previous season.”

Tamra quickly jumped into the comment section, writing, “My back hurts. 😌.”

Tamra’s response to the post was later reshared, and RHOC fans are going off on the outspoken Bravo Housewife.

RHOC fans roast Tamra for claiming she carried the season

The entire RHOC cast clocked in this past season, and Jennifer Pedranti needed to remind Tamra of that.

“🤔 our ENTIRE cast did such a great job. Proud to be a part of this ensemble cast!!!” she wrote.

“Anyone can play Tamera’s role. She’s not crucial; her storyline isn’t captivating. She needs to thank Jen’s back for bringing her back to the show and giving her a storyline,” noted someone else.

One commenter said, “Tamra, it’s an ensemble. Without Shannon’s story, where would you be? I say with all due respect.”

“Just when I think I couldn’t dislike Tamra any more than I already do, she goes and posts something like this. Her ego is out of control,” someone exclaimed. “sounds like she needs to be humbled aka put on pause again. Hopefully for good this time.”

Who do you think should get the credit for the success of Season 18? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.