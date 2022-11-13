Tamra Judge revealed she turned down writing a book

RHOC star Tamra Judge reveals she turned down an opportunity to release a book. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Tamra Judge is setting up to make her comeback to the Real Housewives of Orange County franchise. She has plenty of experience being a Housewife, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she wants to write about it.

Tamra was a longtime star within the RHOC franchise before exiting after 12 seasons.

During her time on the show, Tamra became a staple face of the franchise. She was also part of the infamous Tres Amigas friend group that consisted of herself, Shannon Beador, and Vicki Gunvalson.

With her many years of experience, Tamra had plenty of knowledge surrounding the reality television business and more than her fair share of stories, drama, and tension to keep fans and followers entertained.

However, Tamra recently revealed that while she was given the opportunity to put all that experience down on paper and write a book, she ultimately decided she had no interest in sharing her life through that media.

Talking with her podcast co-host, Tamra admitted writing just isn’t her forte.

While chatting with Two Ts In A Pod podcast co-host RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, the two Housewife alums talked about another popular franchise — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Teddi brought up a recent storyline for RHOSLC star Heather Gay in which Heather revealed she was writing a book titled “Bad Mormon,” and while fans may be thrilled to read Heather’s experiences, Teddi isn’t one of them.

“Heather working on writing a book, but her agent says she keeps missing all of her deadlines, like I don’t care,” Teddi confessed.

Tamra seemingly agreed with her friend and co-host and further explained she had no interest in writing a book of her own, despite being provided the opportunity to do so.

“One more Housewife writing a book,” Tamra stated. “I’ve been asked to write a book. I’m like, ‘Guys, I barely know the English language [and] you want me to write a book? No.”

Tamra is slated to make her RHOC return after two-year hiatus, reveals who surprised her most while filming Season 17

With Tamra’s comeback on the horizon, she recently opened up her Instagram DMs to host a Q&A with her followers.

One follower asked Tamra which of her co-stars surprised her the most “in a good way” while filming for the upcoming season.

According to Tamra, it was Emily Simpson who took the honor. She confirmed her pick by posting a group picture that included herself, Teddi, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily. She used an arrow emoji to indicate that Emily was her choice.

Though she opted not to elaborate on choosing Emily, fans and viewers will likely see some friendship or rapport blossom between the ladies when the new season drops.

Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.