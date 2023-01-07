Tamra Judge posts Tres Amigas throwback ahead of RHOC Season 17

RHOC star Tamra Judge prepares for her return to the show ahead of Season 17. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is preparing to make her much-anticipated return to the franchise.

After departing at the end of Season 14, many fans of the hit Bravo franchise were worried it would be the last they’d see of the controversial reality television personality.

However, Tamra isn’t one to simply fade into the background. Instead of walking away, she leaned into her highly successful Two Ts In A Pod podcast which she co-hosts alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp.

After two seasons without Tamra, Bravo executives made the decision to ask her to return — and she agreed.

Filming has now been completed for the upcoming Season 17, though a premiere date has yet to be released.

In the meantime, Tamra further prepared her fans and followers with what’s to come by sharing a stunning snap of the reunited Tres Amigas friend group, consisting of herself, Vicki Gunvalson, and Shannon Beador.

Returning RHOC star Tamra Judge reunites with the Tres Amigas in recent social media share

Over on her Instagram, Tamra shared a picture of herself posing between her co-stars, and naturally, the threesome couldn’t help but send a nod to their now-infamous friend group.

Each of the ladies held up a number between one and three to indicate their Tres Amigas friend group.

Vicki looked stunning in a little black dress with a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with elegant pointed-toe pumps.

The 60-year-old kept her hair and makeup simple, with her straight blonde locks falling at her shoulders and her neutral eye look perfectly complemented by a similar neutral lip.

Tamra posed next to Vicki, smack dab in the middle.

The Vena CBD business owner rocked a strapless red maxi-dress with a thigh-high slit and tasteful cutouts at the waist,

The 55-year-old went a little more daring with her makeup look by matching her lips to the red hue of her dress.

Rounding out the fun snap, Shannon went with a daring look, including a bold-print minidress and dramatic black platform heels.

Tamra captioned the post, “Who’s ready for #RHOC to start? Loving the Season 17 cast and so happy to be back. ❤️ Tell me your predictions below and who you’re excited to see. #rhoc #tresamigas #twots #bravo #peacock”

Followers react to Tamra’s latest post ahead of RHOC Season 17

The comment section of Tamra’s post was quickly filled with followers weighing in on the snap and their feelings about the upcoming season.

“The 3 amigas ARE the OC! Excited about Heather & Taylor too! 🍊🍊🍊,” one follower shared.

Another user wrote, “Finally!! 🙌🙌 I haven’t completed a RHOC season in a couple of years. Tres Amigas back at it. Whoop it up!!”

Yet another mentioned just how iconic the threesome had become over the years, commenting, “TRES AMIGAS OR BUST! 🧡☀️🍊💛”

However, not all of the comments in response to the post were as cheery. Some indicated that they had high hopes the RHOC ladies would be able to keep the season “fun and light.”

Another commenter shared that they took a particular issue with the age of the RHOC women.

“I just think we need a younger cast! I just don’t care to see 60 yr olds acting wild lol. Give us the 30 yr olds!” the comment read.

Love them or hate them, the Tres Amigas have made their mark on the RHOC franchise, and it doesn’t look like they’re going anywhere — for now.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.