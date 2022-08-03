Tamra Judge in bikini shows off ‘Italian Butt press’

Tamra Judge is living her best bikini life in Italy. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge is living her best life in Lake Como.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star arrived in Italy earlier this week after spending some time in Switzerland. She ad her husband, Eddie Judge, are there for a wedding.

Showing off the scenery is what Tamra’s been up to, and that also includes her incredibly fit bikini bod.

She posed with Eddie during their first day in Lake Como, wearing a coverup with her orange bikini.

This time, the reality TV star was ready to show off her backside while making a joke.

Italy is keeping Tamra Judge busy, and her followers are here for it.

Tamra Judge shows off rear view with ‘Italian Butt press’

On her Instagram story, Tamra Judge showed off her rear view, and a peek at the orange bikini bottoms that matched her orange bikini top.

The RHOC star joked out the “Italian Butt press” as her rear was pressed up against the pool she appeared to be swimming in. It was a clear pool, so everything could be seen as people walked by. Tamra is known for her humor, so the “Italia Butt press” was right up her alley.

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge’s big RHOC comeback

Tamra Judge is headed back to reclaim her orange for Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She will join several women she worked with before leaving the show, including Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

The biggest surprise is that Taylor Armstrong is joining RHOC. She and Tamra spent time together on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip for the second season. They got along really well, so the transition from their time at Blue Stone Manor to Orange County shouldn’t be too hard.

The petite blonde even joked that she and Taylor would be part of the new “Tres amigas,” though the third member wasn’t mentioned. It could be a “to be determined thing,” too.

Season 17 has already begun filming, but it is unclear when Tamra and Taylor will start. Tamra has been out of the country for several days, and the news about Taylor joining the franchise just broke.

There’s so much to look forward to when these two team up. Where will that leave the other women, and where will the conflicts lie during the upcoming season? Based on the filming schedule, the show should hit Bravo sometime in early 2023.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.