Tamra Judge hits back at critics over her treatment of Shannon Beador: ‘She is blaming me so I’m not allowed to defend myself?’

You know a new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is on the air when the cast are at odds on social media.

Through two episodes, Tamra Judge has criticized Shannon Beador to her face and behind her back.

It’s been exhausting for viewers, but the series is bursting at the seams with drama, proving again that RHOC has staged a return to form.

Tamra feels the heat on social media after her treatment of Shannon and is taking steps to explain her actions.

The 56-year-old opened up on X about why she was so upset with Heather Dubrow last season.

Details emerged on Thursday’s new episode and shocked viewers after Tamra and Heather hinted that Shannon had been talking about them behind their backs.

Tamra delves into what she’s been hearing about Shannon

Tamra revealed on social media that she had heard much of what Heather was saying behind her back, off-camera.

“Shannon told me that Heather was saying bad stuff about me during Season 16, including that she was only friends with me because she was afraid of me,” Tamra wrote.

Tamra claimed, “Other than what was brought up on camera last season, I didn’t say anything else to Shannon.”

Of course, fans had some feelings about Tamra’s recollection of events, and they were happy enough to share them with her.

“Stop blaming Shannon for everything be your own person god your making it hard to be a fan of yours,” one critic wrote.

“She is blaming me so I’m not allowed to defend myself? Got it,” Tamra hit back.

Another fan said that Shannon did not blame her and that Tamra was “using her situation for clout.”

There has been a lot of drama between Tamra and Shannon recently, and it doesn’t seem like it will let up soon.

Is there a way forward for Tamra and Shannon?

Despite hopes they’d work through their differences while filming Season 18, the two have continued to trash each other after filming has wrapped.

The hope is that watching the episodes and assembling for the reunion will give them perspective and allow them to discuss where things are at.

Shannon does seem to be struggling with Tamra’s newfound allegiance to Alexis Bellino, and it’s understandable.

Alexis is in a relationship with Shannon’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, so it’s natural to feel a certain way about something like that.

With the season still in its infancy, more storylines are coming.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.