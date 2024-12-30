Tamra Judge explains fallout with fired RHOC star Alexis Bellino

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County ended weeks ago but the drama continues.

First, we learned that Alexis Bellino was fired after her dramatic return to the show, and Bravo fans popped their champagnes and celebrated the good news.

However, that’s not the only interesting development happening among the cast.

Despite their tight friendship last season, the relationship between Alexis and Tamra Judge has taken a turn for the worse.

Tamra explained their fallout during an episode of her podcast and affirmed that she’s been a good friend to the 47-year-old.

No one understood how the two even became friends after their years-long rivalry, with Tamra dubbing her Jesus Jugs during a heated altercation at the Season 7 reunion.

Viewers believed that Tamra joined forces with the blonde beauty to take down Shannon Beador, but did she jump ship when that plan backfired?

RHOC’s Tamra Judge talks about her fallout with Alexis Bellino

Tamra and her Two Ts in a Pod cohost, Teddi Mellencamp, discussed Alexis’ firing on an episode of their podcast.

The RHOC star explained how and why things went left between herself, Alexis, and Heather Dubrow.

Tamra and Heather were Team Alexis all season, but the duo blindsided her in the episode after the reunion when they visited Shannon’s home to spill some tea about John Janssen.

“She was very upset about that,” said Tamra, sharing that she spoke to Alexis on the phone after the episode aired. “I said, ‘Listen, we were strictly told not to tell you.'”

As for why Alexis was kept in the dark about the scene where the duo met with Shannon, well, that’s obvious– Johnny J and Alexis seem to have the press on speed dial.

“There would’ve been a big chance that they would’ve went to the press and got ahead of it,” reasoned Tamra.

Alexis questioned if her friendship with Tamra was real

During Alexis’ interview with Carlos King, she shared that she was friends with Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella.

She also claimed to be working on rebuilding a friendship with Heather and Tamra after their betrayal.

However, Tamra was already looking at Alexis sideways after a visit with her before the final episode aired.

“I went to her house to see how she was doing. We hung out for a little bit and for some strange reason, she goes, ‘Are you my friend or my TV friend?'” shared the RHOC star.

Tamra said she told the mom of three she had already “proven” that by standing by her side despite the brutal backlash from viewers.

“I actually threw my own self under the bus and got ran over this season because I was friends with her,” exclaimed Tamra.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.