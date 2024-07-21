Tamra Judge dragged for celebrating two year anniversary of RHOC return: ‘I think you might be on pause again’

It’s been two years since news broke that Tamra Judge reclaimed her orange and was brought back to The Real Housewives of Orange County as a full-time cast member.

News of her return after being paused for two seasons dropped during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

In the episode in question, Tamra waltzed onto the show’s New York set and picked up an orange, confirming her heavily rumored comeback.

To celebrate two years since the announcement, Tamra took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the video and a fun caption.

“Two years ago today, I pressed play on the pause button and reclaimed my orange!”

Fans were understandably excited to have Tamra back at the time because the show had faltered in her absence.

RHOC viewers are tired of Tamra’s antics

Thankfully, the series staged a return to form with her return last season, and Season 18 is also off to a great start, so it is an excellent time to celebrate her return.

However, some fans are growing tired of the drama surrounding Tamra.

Of course, the 56-year-old understands the assignment and what’s required to bring good television to life.

Unfortunately, she’s been ruffling many feathers due to her bond with returning cast member Alexis Bellino.

Many fans are confused about why she’s turned against onetime BFF Shannon Beador and has been making wild comments about her on the show.

Fans were understandably voicing their frustration under her post celebrating her RHOC return.

“Tamra I wish you would dial down the drama/sh-t stirring a bit,” one fan hoped.

“I hate the way it overshadows anything going on with you.”

One RHOC fan speaks out about Tamra. Pic credit: @janepohlmann/X

It makes sense because there has been a wealth of drama surrounding Tamra recently.

Could Tamra Judge get fired again?

At some point, you wonder whether it’s a ploy to ham up excitement for the show.

“You’re the reason I stopped watching,” another fan wrote.

“Don’t miss it.”

Tamra Judge is criticized. Pic credit: @hesaduck12/X

Honestly, we think that viewers should give the show another chance because it’s the best it’s been in years.

Another fan pointed out that bringing Tamra back was “a good decision.” They believe that “the way it’s going now, I think you might be on pause again.”

Will Tamra Judge be paused again? Pic credit: @sammymaulik/X

Truthfully, it would take something big to happen for producers to consider putting Tamra on pause again.

She’s constantly immersed in the drama and is open to filming with anyone, so there’s no need to switch things up.

Plus, the series is performing well, so any changes would require a ratings downturn and bad fan reaction.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.