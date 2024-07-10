Tamra Judge dragged by RHOC fans for putting Shannon Beador on blast

Tamra Judge tried to put her former friend Shannon Beador on blast, but it backfired and now she’s getting dragged online.

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is hours away and Tamra is certainly doing her best to drum up attention for the show.

Her latest antics include calling out her former friend for trying to dig up receipts on her.

Tamra posted a video claiming that Shannon was rifling through their old text exchanges and accidentally liked and then unliked a message.

That accidental move alerted Tamra about Shannon’s actions and she posted a video laughing at the mom of three.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She reasoned that because Shannon has an upcoming appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she was trying to dig up dirt to bring to the late-night show.

However, if the blonde beauty thought social media would side with her, she quickly got a rude awakening.

Tamra Judge puts Shannon Beador on blast for trying to dig up old receipts

Tamra posted a video that showed her getting glam while she called out Shannon Beador.

“I’m getting my makeup done and I’m dying laughing because Shannon Beador was scrolling through old text messages, trying to find receipts between the two of us,” said Tamra.

The RHOC star said she was alerted to what was happening when Shannon “accidentally liked” a message in the thread, and then unliked it, but it was too late.

“She didn’t want me to see it, I guess,” said Tamra, who ended the video with a message for Shannon.

“Girl get those receipts for Watch What Happens Live, go get those receipts! Those old, two-year-old text messages, I hope they work for you,” she said.

RHOC critics drag Tamra on social media

Tamra’s video was posted on the @queensofbravo page. It didn’t take long for the critics to chime in.

Someone wrote, “Tamara is literally a 15 yr old trapped in a 60 yr old body.”

Another added, “I feel bad for shannon. She is going through it and doesn’t need TamRat adding to it. Way to knock a girl down further.”

Meanwhile, people also called out Tamra’s hypocrisy, noting that she recently praised Margaret Josephs when she exposed text messages from her RHONJ castmate Jackie Goldschneider.

“Lmfao but didn’t she call Margaret iconic for this,” reasoned a commenter.

“Didn’t she just say Marg was smart for using texts messages against Jackie?” questioned someone else.

The fans weigh in. Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Instagram

Another Instagram user exclaimed, “Girl..you literally just said Marg was smart for using texts in the situation with Jackie 😂😂😂. So why are you bothered?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 premieres Thursday, July 11, at 9/8c on Bravo.